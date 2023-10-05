The Breeders’ Cup is among the world’s most significant global horseracing events. It is the last major horseracing meet after the Triple Crown Series, composed of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. The winner of the Triple Crown Series, who will also win the Breeders’ Cup, will be hailed the Grand Slam of Thoroughbred horseracing winner.

In history, only American Pharoah has won the quadruple crown in 2015. Besides these fascinating facts, the Breeders’ Cup is also popular for being hosted on different racetracks. Many iconic horses have been to these venues to compete in the Breeders’ Cup. More than this, let’s explore what makes these racetracks even more special in this blog.

Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club operates Del Mar Fairgrounds. It was first opened on July 3, 1937, under the leadership of Bing Crosby. Del Mar Fairgrounds is expected to host the 2024 breeders cup entries. In the past, it has hosted the 2017 and 2021 Breeders’ Cups. It was in 2014 when the racetrack started hosting many prestigious racing events after the closure of Hollywood Park Racetrack.

Besides the Breeders’ Cup, Del Mark Fairgrounds has hosted major races like Bing Crosby Stakes and Clement L. Hirsch Stakes.

Santa Anita Park

Owned by Stronach Group, Santa Anita Park has been hosting many major races in North America, with the Breeders’ Cup being one of them. The racetrack was first opened on December 25, 1934. This year, race fans are expected to flock to the racetrack since it will be the event’s official host.

It has also hosted the Breeders’ Cup in the past: 1986, 1993, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2019. Other notable races hosted in Santa Anita Park were the Santa Anita Derby and Santa Anita Handicap.

Keeneland

Located in Lexington, Keeneland, this racetrack is owned by Keeneland Association Inc. It was inaugurated in 1936 and was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1986. In addition, the venue was also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Keeneland first hosted the Breeders Cup in 2015 when American Pharoah claimed the quadruple crown for the first time in history. It has also hosted the prestigious racing event in 2020 and 2022. Keeneland also hosted iconic races like Ashland Stakes, Turf Mile Stakes, Breeders’ Futurity Stakes, and Blue Grass Stakes.

Churchill Downs

Owned by Churchill Downs Inc., this venue was known for hosting the first-ever Kentucky Derby, the first jewel of the world-renowned Triple Crown Series. It has hosted the Breeders’ Cup nine times (1988, 1991, 1994, 1998, 2000, 20006, 2010, 2011, and 2018).

Besides the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, Churchill Downs also features other major races like the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic, Kentucky Oaks, Stephen Foster Handicap, and Clark Handicap.

Monmouth Park

Located at Oceanport, New Jersey, Monmouth Park regularly showcases the Jersey Derby after its original venue, Garden State Park, was closed in 2001. It is operated by Darby Development, LLC, and was first opened on July 30, 1870.

For the first time in its history, it hosted the Breeders’ Cup in 2007. Other notable races hosted in the flat-type racecourse were the Monmouth Cup, United Nations Stakes, Molly Pitcher Stakes, and Haskell Invitational Stakes.

Belmont Park

Owned by the State of New York, the Belmont Park was first opened on May 4, 1905. It’s the regular revenue for the “Test of the Champion” or Belmont Stakes, the first leg of the Triple Crown Series. It can hold up to 1,000 audience capacity, making it one of the biggest elite racetracks in North America.

It featured the Breeders’ Cup four times in 1990, 1995, 2001, and 2005. Besides the Breeders’ Cup, it has also hosted Champagne Stakes, Metropolitan Handicap, Woodward Stakes, and Champagne Stakes, among many other prominent races to mention.

Gulfstream Park

Located in Hollandale Beach, Florida, the Gulfstream Park is known to be a venue that’s open 365 days a year. It is owned by Stronach Group, along with Santa Anita Park. It has hosted the Breeders’ Cup thrice: 1989, 1992, and 1999.

Gulfstream Park has also showcased iconic races in North America, like the Florida Derby, Flamingo Palm Meert, and Pegasus World Cup.

Honorable Mentions

Since 2018, the race has been hosted exclusively in Santa Anita, Del Mar, Churchill Downs, and Keeneland. Besides these major racetracks and the others mentioned above, the Breeders’ Cup was also hosted in Lone Star Park, Arlington Park, Hollywood Park, Woodbine, and Aqueduct.

Final Thoughts

The Breeders’ Cup is arguably the most significant global horseracing event. Held in North America, it is popular for showcasing foreign thoroughbreds from around the globe, making it a spectacular, world-class horseracing meet. With the elite horses coming to the United States to compete, it’s no wonder why it has been hosted by the biggest racetracks like the ones we have mentioned here.