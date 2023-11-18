We know that a character is a global icon when Fabio McNamara makes him the protagonist of one of his songs (“I am Bree Van de Kamp, my husband / he is lost in Sotogrande / Notify the authorities, he is lost / I am Bree Van De Kamp”). If we add to that the fact that Farfetch has recovered said character in 2023 for a new advertising campaign, it means that this icon also endures over time. No one has forgotten Bree Van De Kamp, even though 11 years have passed since ABC ended ‘Desperate Housewives.’

The best definition of Bree is given by Mary Alice Young, the dead friend of the desperate women whose voice-over guides us throughout the series: «… and everyone on Wisteria Street thought she was a perfect wife and mother; “Everyone except her family.” Because Bree was, apparently, the ideal of the American housewife. She did everything well: she grew roses, kept the house in perfect condition and made the best cakes without getting stains, without messing up her hair and without losing her smile. But, as soon as she closed the door, a controlling, obsessive, neurotic woman appeared, permanently anguished by what people might think of her and governed by religious and conservative principles so immovable and immutable that they ended up suffocating those around her: her husband, her son Andrew, homosexual and atheist, something unacceptable for Bree (they say that the character is inspired by the mother of Marc Cherry, creator of the series) and her daughter Dannielle, with whom she has a stormy relationship.

Marcia Cross gave the type



Marcia Cross was the actress who played Bree, and she looked the part perfectly: her white, immaculate skin, her cat-like eyes with a hard, haughty, and inquisitive look, and her innate elegance contributed to creating the perfect image for a character that required coldness and self-control. : Bree was capable of saying the most terrible things from restraint, without moving a muscle. In fact, she didn’t budge either when, in an unforgettable scene in the series, Bree finds herself in a hotel with a dying George, her fiancé, after discovering that he is the one who killed her first husband, Rex. And Bree, dressed in a stunning white evening dress, sits watching George die.

Of the four desperate women, Van De Kamp’s character was the most charismatic and the one who had the richest evolution throughout the series. Her mask of a perfect woman begins to fall when she sees how everything is falling apart around her, when she realizes that nothing is what she expected and, in successive episodes, she goes through widowhood, divorce or marriage. alcoholism. All these events (told, sometimes, in an exaggerated and grotesque way, but with a tremendous capacity to hook the viewer) lead her to change, and she goes from being the caricature of a housewife so perfect that she did not allow herself, or even It allowed no one, no failure, to become a real person, capable of assuming their mistakes and solving their problems, to the point of starting a political career: at the end of the series, Bree is elected by Kentucky to the House of Representatives. . There is no doubt that she ran for the Republican Party.