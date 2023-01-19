The municipality of Breda has issued a ticket to a resident of the city fourteen times in two weeks for illegal parking. The driver, meanwhile, had no idea he was wrong. Although the municipality was formally within its rights, the court does not find the conduct proper.

The resident of Breda had a parking permit for the Markendaalseweg. He was under the impression that he could park on both sides of the road, but the permit was only valid on the even-numbered side. Between December 16 and 23, 2020 and December 29 and January 6, 2021, he parked his car with odd numbers.

In the meantime, the scan car of the municipality passed fourteen times and it was always a prize. It was not until January 14 that the man received the first report at home via the leasing company and he was shocked: whether fourteen times 66.80 euros could be paid.

Zero on account

Because it is formally a retrospective parking tax, the government is entitled to demand payment for every established violation. The victim lodged an objection, because he feels that he has not been given a chance to rectify his mistake. But he got no response and went to the administrative court.

The East Brabant court now rules that the tax officials are not formally doing anything wrong: the municipality can continue to levy additional taxes as long as the car is parked in the wrong place every day. But, the judge ruled, there will come a time when the accumulation of these attacks is so detrimental to citizens that the government no longer acts carefully. The imposition of additional charges is then no longer in proportion to the objective, namely the regulation of parking.

Hope trouble

The judge takes it a step further and wonders why the municipality did not investigate why the car was always parked incorrectly in the same place. 'A telephone call, e-mail or letter to the leasing company could have saved both the tax officer and the interested party a great deal of effort and costs and could have led to the desired result sooner.' The judge rules that the man has to pay 'only' seven of the fourteen fines.

