L’Brebemi motorway, which connects the cities of Brescia and Milan with a route located further south than the A4 motorway route, closed the 2021 financial statements with the highest turnover in its still short history. But despite the improvement, the balance is still in the red: Brebemi has not yet recovered the construction costs.

Revenues in 2021 reached 97.3 million, with a + 33.7% compared to 72.7 in 2020. More vehicles passed through and there was a tariff adjustment (+ 3.49%). “In 2021, 465.1 million kilometers were traveled on the A35 lanes, + 32.7% compared to 351.06 million in 2020, but less than the 492.2 in 2019 (-5.6%). A difference entirely due to the first half of 2021. In the second half of the year, however, distances on the A35 set absolute records with the peak in July of 48.1 million kilometers. Going into detail, the light vehicles (cars and motorcycles) that entered Brebemi in the past year have covered 310.6 million kilometers against 226.3 million in 2020 (+ 37.2%) and 354.9 in 2019 ( -12.5). A difference with respect to the pre-crisis which is partly due to the persistence of smart working. Heavy vehicles, on the other hand, mark their historical peak and in 2021 they total a distance of 155.2 million kilometers against 124.8 in 2020 (+ 24.4%) and 137.3 in 20 19 (+ 13%)“, Reports the Corriere della Sera.

The debt to build the motorway still weighs on the accounts. “We still discount – declared the president of Brebemi, Francesco Bettoni – the residual interest expense of the original loan which was then renegotiated. The characteristic management with the traffic volumes that increase in double figures, especially in the truck sector, however confirms the role of economic engine that the A35 is playing for the territory it crosses“. Fortunately for him, some were born around the highway logistics centers.

“The company closes for the tenth consecutive year in deficit, this year of 66.1 million euros. It has lost 451.5 million since 2012. Brebemi fares are more than double compared to the other routes and thus the parallel provincial network (Cassanese, Rivoltana, etc.) becomes congested. Brebemi is also the only highway that has always increased tolls in the last 5 years, thus becoming a large under-utilized public work. The company saw its financial debt increase: from 1.6 billion in 2016 (resulting from public loans from the European Investment Bank and CDP) to 2.3 billion in 2021. The small increase in traffic (it took 8 years of activity) is not enough to reduce it“, Reads the Fatto Quotidiano, rather pessimistic about a possible financial recovery of Brebemi.