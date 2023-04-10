EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The morning dawns quietly in the Complexo da Maré, a group of favelas on the northern outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. The day before there was a police operation that caused chaos and a hail of shots in the neighborhood, but today the weather returned to the usual tense calm. Little by little, an old industrial warehouse that has functioned as a cultural center for years is filling up with colored mats. In a few minutes the hustle and bustle of the street will give way to just over an hour of deep relaxation: the Institute’s yoga class begins Yoga na Maré, a social project that for eight years has been revolutionizing the daily life of these favelas, one of the most violent areas of the city. This practice, previously seen as something exotic, elitist and out of reach, is now embraced by dozens of residents (women predominate) who enthusiastically strive to perfect their skills. asanas

It all started with the help of Ana Olivia Cardoso, a young Portuguese woman living in Rio who always cherished the dream of using yoga as a transformative element. The reception was instantaneous and word of mouth was key. She now has almost 200 students, between face-to-face and virtual classes. Those who attend the class in Maré itself share a WhatsApp group where they are notified first thing in the morning if there is a shooting that forces them to cancel the classroom or take extreme precautions. Once in the premises, together they create a parallel reality. It doesn’t matter how hot it is or that from time to time the noise of a rickety motorcycle sneaks in. Peace reigns. Cardoso explains it surrounded by her chattering students at the end: “The day after an operation, the students are extremely stressed. Many times you have to improvise, work your breathing more… It’s not miraculous, but it helps a lot. Violence is horrible, dramatic, but since there are things we can’t change, let’s at least try to change the way we deal with those problems.” On one occasion, the police burst into the class, rifle in hand, right at the end, when the students were lying down, with their eyes closed, in a moment of maximum relaxation. “I thought about getting them out of there, instead of chanting the final mantra I asked them to go little by little towards the wall with their eyes closed… When they were sure, at the end I told them that there was an operation. At least it was not so traumatic, ”she recalls.

Ana Olivia Cardoso, founder of the Yoga na Maré Institute. Leonardo Carrato

The daily violence of these favelas in permanent war generates a mental health epidemic that hides, invisible, behind the most lurid headlines about deaths and gunshots. Cardoso comments that 80% of her students have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, anxiety and panic syndrome. Many of them have been taking medication for years and thanks to the activity they are finally recovering the strength to abandon the pills. The smiling Creuza dos Santos is one of the yogis Pioneers: “The movement of the body is beautiful, that relaxation, we travel without leaving the place. And to think that at my age, 66, I feel young. I feel more renewed every day. We have gained a lot of quality of life, ”she says proudly, praising the teacher, whom she affectionately baptized as beautiful flower (hummingbird).

Cardoso adds that the classes have a positive multiplying effect on families. Many of the students are housewives or heads of families in difficult environments, who, thanks to yoga, can finally put a stop to insomnia or irritability. “In the end everything balances the family core itself. Not just her as an individual. Even if the son or the husband does not come, they are being touched by it”, says the teacher. Although the classes are rigorous with the teaching of yoga and all that it implies (body awareness, philosophy, mantras, etc.) what is crucial here is inclusion and the feeling of community. So much so that most of the students arrive earlier and stay a while later because the moment of hugging, of asking a friend how life is going, is an essential part of that moment of self-care. Here nobody takes the backpack and runs away. Shared breakfast is held one Friday a month, and there are also vegan food workshops, mountain retreats, or excursions to the most touristy areas of Rio, where massive open-air classes are held.

Women in the do yoga in the Complexo da Maré. Leonardo Carrato A yoga practice carried out in the shed of the Centro de Artes da Maré. Leonardo Carrato Josierica Mendes, one of the new yoga teachers. Leonardo Carrato Women finish their outdoor yoga practice at Nubes. Leonardo Carrato

Yoga took root very quickly in the Maré. Among its first students, in fact, was also one of its most illustrious neighbors, the activist and councilor Marielle Franco, brutally murdered in 2018. With the growth in the number of students, the social project went one step further and four years ago inaugurated the Nucleus of Well-being and Health (Nubes), a small house in an alley where a more individualized treatment is sought: from massages and acupuncture to art therapy. Another leap in scale occurred a few weeks ago, when 16 students officially graduated as yoga teachers. In this way, one of the initial objectives was fulfilled, that the practice was a shock wave and an alternative for the future for the residents of the neighborhood.

One of the new teachers is Josierica Mendes, who confesses that although yoga conquered her from minute one, like other students, she had to face a lot of prejudice from the evangelical churches, which number in the dozens in these favelas . “The pastor told me that I was going to worship other gods: ‘the one with the head of an elephant’, ‘the one with several arms’… I started a process of crisis with myself, but it was a time of learning… In the end I left the church and I focused on yoga ”, summarizes. Mendes worked hard in the classes and after 15 months she became one of the new teachers. The road was not easy: the pandemic got in the way and delayed everything. In order not to waste any more time, Cardoso gave part of the classes on-line, with the students juggling tiny houses, with unstable internet connections and noise everywhere. Now, Mendes teaches in a gym and in a health center, and is already training to teach yoga for children, to also help alleviate the anxiety of the little ones in La Maré. “I’m already a seed,” she says with a grin from ear to ear.

After this first batch of teachers, the Yoga na Maré Institute continues to dream big, although the challenges fall short of those ambitions. Both training courses and day-to-day classes are free. So far, everything is financed with individual donations, and the lack of resources is the main handicap to have your own permanent headquarters. The idea is even to open an Ayurveda laboratory and a group of psychologists. Although the pandemic meant a boost in followers on the YouTube channel and more donors, the yogis de la Maré dream of a patron who will allow them to make a leap in scale, but always respecting the local way of doing things. Teacher and students work together, they help each other, it is a horizontal relationship that Cardoso wants to preserve at all times. “I want that more and more, to highlight the power that there is in the Maré. I am not the one who comes from outside to save anyone. La Maré has a lot of power, all this was already here, I only woke it up through yoga ”, she says convinced.