Breathing Tips: Everyone takes breath for life, but most people breathe incorrectly. In normal condition, people take breath in a wrong way. Also, during exercise, they also make a big mistake by wrongly breathing, due to which their body is not getting the full benefits of exercise. By the way, no one is taught to breathe because it is such a process, which starts on its own as life starts. But still you need to learn the right way to breathe. Indian yoga is a physical practice focused on the breath. If you breathe properly while exercising, it can give you more benefits of exercise, so today we are going to tell you the right way to breathe in normal condition and the right way to breathe during exercise.

Normal breathing



If you are doing your daily chores, meaning you are not doing any heavy workouts or hard work, then you should take your breath slowly and deep through your nose. By the way, most people take shallow breaths even in normal condition. But the deeper the breath you take, the more oxygen reaches your body. By which you stay healthy. Initially, it may seem strange to some people to take a deep breath, but once it becomes a habit, it will feel absolutely normal.

How to breathe while running or during workouts



When you are running or doing workouts, your body burns more calories and releases energy. In this case, you need a high amount of oxygen. So when you run or workout, your breath starts moving at a fast pace. But many people breathe through this mouth, which is a wrong way. Breathing through the mouth can harm dirt, germs and bacteria by reaching directly into your lungs and blood because your nose has the ability to filter the air, so at the time of exercise you always breathe through your nose and leave through the mouth. .

How to breathe while doing yoga



In yoga, breathing is practiced. Most yogasanas have instructions to draw and release deep breaths. During exercise, you pull the breath immediately and release immediately, while during yoga asana, you have to hold it for a few seconds after pulling the breath, after that you have to leave. By breathing like this, your stomach swells and shrinks, due to which exercise of your internal organs also occurs.

Benefits of breathing properly

-This causes your body to burn more calories.

-This reduces your mental stress.

-The nutrients of this food reach all the parts of the body, which keeps you healthy.

