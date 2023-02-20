Mexico City.- Breathing is a vital process in the human body, and doing it properly is essential to ensure good health and prevent certain problems.

Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the way we breathe, and if problems are detected, look for solutions to correct them.

Breathing through the nose allows the air that enters our body to be filtered and humidified, which helps maintain the health of the lungs and airways, in contrast to this, breathing through the mouth can cause greater dry mouth and throat, which in turn increases the risk of infections, cavities and other oral problems.

In addition, breathing through the nose can also help reduce stress and anxiety, as slow, deep nasal breathing has been shown to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for slowing your heart rate and lowering your blood pressure. Hence, it is recommended as much as possible to breathe through the nose rather than through the mouth.

How to improve breathing

• Practice breathing exercises: There are various breathing techniques that can help improve breathing and reduce stress. For example, the diaphragmatic breathing technique involves taking a deep breath in through your nose and a slow breath out through your mouth, while concentrating on expanding your abdomen.

• Perform muscle strengthening exercises: Some exercises can help strengthen the muscles involved in breathing, such as the diaphragm and intercostal muscles.

• Correct bad postural habits: Maintaining proper posture can help make breathing easier and reduce tension in the respiratory muscles.

• Treat health problems: If you have health problems that affect your breathing, such as allergies or sinusitis, it is important to seek treatment to reduce their effects on your breathing.

So, we must not forget that breathing is a fundamental process for the human body, and doing it properly can have a significant impact on health and well-being.

We recommend you read:

Shortage of psychiatric drugs a national risk

Mexican discovers a potential cancer drug thanks to artificial intelligence

Cardiovascular exercises for a healthy heart

If problems with breathing are detected, it is important to look for solutions to improve it, since this can have a positive impact on health in the long term.



Janeth talks about the kidney and liver transplant she received

#Breathing #nose #Breathing #mouth #option