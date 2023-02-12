Washington, United States .- Breathe polluted air In the long term, there is an increased risk of depressionseconds new studieswhich add to mounting evidence on dire effects of the pollution in the mental health.

The first investigationpublished last week by the JAMA psychiatry magazinefollowed some 390,000 people for eleven years in the United Kingdom. levels of pollution to whom they were exposed were estimated based on the location of their residence.

The researchers studied the rates of fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10), of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Nitric oxide (No one pollution caused in part by power plants Fossil fuels and vehicular traffic.

“Long-term exposure to multiple pollutants was associated with an increased risk of depression and anxiety“the scientists concluded.

The observed risk is non-linear, that is, it grows strongly above a relatively low concentration level, and tends to stagnate afterwards.

“Knowing that the air quality standards of many countries still far exceed the most recent recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2021, more stringent pollution rules or regulations should be put in place,” the study authors wrote.

The second study, published Friday in the JAMA Network Open magazinefocused on the effect of fine particles (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) in people over 64 years of age.

The objective was to study the consequences of air pollution on the development of a depression late.

These works used a database from Medicare, the public health insurance reserved for the elderly in USAand studied a population of about 8.9 million people, of whom 1.5 suffer depression.

The results again showed a strong association between pollution and depression, in particular when looking at the flows of fine particles and nitrogen dioxide for disadvantaged populations.

This association could be explained by the relationship observed between high concentrations of pollutants and inflammations in the brainaccording to the two studies.

These works “add to the growing number of elements that show that we should care about the effects of pollution on mental health“said Oliver Robinson, professor of neurosciences and mental health at University College London, who was not involved in the research.

AFP