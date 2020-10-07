Minor breaths due to inflammation and infection – When the oxygen does not enter the body in sufficient quantity due to swelling, any infection or any other reason, your breath starts becoming smaller. -If you used to take deep and long breaths earlier, your duration of breath starts to be shorter than that. The disease can be a symptom of asthma, pneumonia, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) if it continues for a long time.

Reasons for tension – People who live under a lot of stress often have problems with breathing. They either breathe very quickly or due to the feeling of heaviness in the chest, their breathing speed is very slow. – In both these situations, his breath is very short. Due to this, sufficient amount of oxygen does not reach their lungs and it causes difficulty in breathing.

Too much weight gain – People who have a lot of weight, they also have difficulty in breathing. Because the breath of these people swells a lot. The breathing pattern is disturbed due to shortness of breath and there is no complete oxygen supply in the langs.

Ways to get around the problem -If you have an infection in the lungs or a problem of chest heaviness, then you should have a doctor check once without missing time. – Regular use of Ayurvedic decoction and herbal tea. Drink warm water during the day. You will get a lot of relief from this. -Pranayam, meditation and yoga. Do walking and running. This will help you strengthen your langs. – Open all the windows and doors of the house for at least 2 hours during the day and turn on the exhaust fan. This will pollute the air in your house and fresh air will enter the house. This air circulation will reduce suffocation in the house.

Most people do not understand the problem of breathing mainly. Because neither the symptoms of this disease are clear for them nor do they know the cause of their problem. Therefore, the disease is ignored at an early stage and with increasing time the problem takes serious form. Learn here about the three main and most common causes of breathing problem …