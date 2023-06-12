During the PC Gaming Show 2023 we got to see Breathedge 2 and its announcement trailer. It’s coming to PC.

There official description reads “Breathedge 2 is a tongue-in-cheek retro-futuristic space survival game that continues the story of Man tackling epic intergalactic troubles. Together with your irreplaceable companions, try to bring an end to the Breathedge Corporation without dying or going insane in the process.”

“The world of Breathedge 2 is made up of multiple distinct zones, each with its own rules, resources and opportunities to explore. There are different star systems with their own visual characteristics, colorful planets in the background and, of course, dead passengers around. Of course , numerous planets are home to numerous enemies. Very real enemies, running, flying, jumping and even rolling.”

“Manage and upgrade your spaceship, expand its capabilities and equip new, sometimes useless compartments. And while you’re outside the spaceship, you can drive vehicles in outer space and on the surface of planets. Best of all, the vehicles also have trunks opening with an incredibly pleasant sound.”

“Each participant in the journey plays his or her own role in the life and management of the ship, facilitates survival in the hostile cosmos and opens up new opportunities. However, they require attention, pursue personal goals and generally do not behave like your static mission companions. If you neglect your crew, your ship and your duties as a great captain, the crew may do the same and drowning may not be far off.”