If, from a human point of view, the mountains, the jungle or the desert can be perceived as hostile, the ocean is on another level. There is no ground, or it is too low, so the “body to body” relationship with the water forces us to breathe very differently. In addition to the waves. That is why surfing stands out as an emblem of dealing with the strange and untamable. The demands of this sport propose a challenge that reaches the narrators, because how do you narrate water?

In the West, surf stories are a young phenomenon and so, with the publication of BreatheIt is surprising that a general publisher —Libros del Asteroide— has presented, in seven years, three coming-of-age stories starring kids on stage. Even more striking is that all three are so good.

New Yorker William Finnegan won the Pulitzer Prize for his autobiographical work Wild Years“I don’t even remember if we had a TV,” Finnegan writes in this non-fiction recounting his time searching for waves around the world. Finnegan, like the protagonist of the novels Huntington Beach (from Californian Kem Nunn) and Breathe (by Tim Winton, born in Perth) describes how addictive it is to ride a huge wave, keeping your balance, forgetting shit while vibrating between colossal forces. The waves repeat themselves, the desire to surf a bigger one too, the tumbles, the feeling of fear and even terror, the drugs, the polyglotism, the ecstasy after touching something similar to eternity, the certainty of living differently from the rest…

The three books propose some almost identical situations, giving off the feeling of leave light But the narrators achieve the tension and difference necessary to make you wait for the next page like another wave, offering something new. Winton’s triumph has been to focus in an unusual way on the “enigma” of breathing: “one never thinks too much about breathing until one day it is the only thing you think about.” This is what the teenager Bruce Pike discovers together with his kamikaze colleague Loonie, both enthralled by Sando, the veteran who will teach them to face water monsters… but not to deal with the consequences of believing themselves to be almost heroes.

Adrenaline wants more and affects everyday life, becoming a condemnation that young people do not detect, blinded by the challenges, confusing the ghosts of adults with something similar to courage.

Breathe It always moves forward. Towards danger. One wave is followed by another, each time more distant and fearful, or so unknown that many do not even know it exists. Adrenaline wants more and affects everyday life, becoming a condemnation that young people do not detect, blinded by the challenges, confusing the ghosts of adults with something similar to courage.

Winton writes a story of very different loves in which Eva, Sando’s partner, appears like a tidal wave. And Pike explains everything from the depths of time, recalling his innocence crushed by some overwhelmingly intense years. Emotions overflowing at an early age in the company of excessive people is another common trait in these great literary surfers, and perhaps that is why Winton shares with Finnegan and Nunn the sober, elegant and precise voice of premature disillusionment. That voice like a mark of the ocean. Of the immensity that, in addition to foam and storms, sometimes brings poets.

Tim Winton

Translation by Eduardo Jordá

Asteroide Books, 2024

304 pages. 20.95 euros

