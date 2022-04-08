Someone, before the pandemic, decided to create an air purifier with portable headphones and noise-canceling — a solution to cancel unwanted noise — in which the person looks like a bionic Bane, classic villain from the movie Batman: The Dark Knight Rises , played by Tom Hardy (right).

It’s called Dyson Zone, the result of six years of research and 500 prototypes. It may sound like science fiction, but we used disposable masks for two years in the pandemic, so such use will no longer be new. And unlike the cloth ones, this one doesn’t touch the face.

It is worth mentioning that Dyson already makes vacuum cleaners that filter 99.99% of what they return to the environment, in addition to modern purifiers and hair dryers.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)