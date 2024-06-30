L’ Breathalyzer it is a tool used by the police to check your blood alcohol level in a driver’s blood but can also be used for personal purposes, such as checking the alcohol level before driving. When the blood alcohol limits exceed certain values ​​at sanctions are triggered.

There are two types of breathalyzers:

Chemist : simpler and less expensive. It works using a vial containing a reagent solution. The subject must essentially blow into the tube and the air is released into the container. In case of a positive result (i.e. that the driver has consumed alcohol), the solution reacts by changing color. The color change is compared to a reference scale to determine the blood alcohol level.

Digital: it is more accurate and less economical than the chemical one. The sensors are used to analyze the air emitted by the subject. The sensor detects the amount of alcohol present in the blood, while the microprocessor of thebreathalyzer calculates the rate, and finally the device displays the result on the screen.

How the breathalyzer works

Both of the above devices are based on the principle that part of the alcohol in the blood is removed by exhalation. The concentration of alcohol in the alveolar air is commensurate with the alcohol present in the blood. By measuring the amount of alcohol in the alveolar air, it is therefore possible to determine the concentration of alcohol in the body.

Breathalyzer test at a checkpoint

However, there are factors that influence the measurements made by these instruments, such as temperatures that are too low or too high. to influence there reading on the part of theBreathalyzerThe same thing also applies to smoking and drugs, in fact the measurement of the alcohol level could be inaccurate in the case of cigarette smoke or the taking of drugs.

How to use a breathalyzer

When you are stopped at a checkpoint by the Carabinieri, Traffic Police, Local Police, etc., the officer asks the person driving the car to blow into the breathalyzer through a disposable mouthpiece, consistently and deeply for a certain period of time, usually a few seconds.

The breathalyzer analyzes the exhaled air and provides the blood alcohol level with values ​​expressed in grams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air (g/L) or in milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air (mg/L).

If the officer detects a blood alcohol level that exceeds the legal limit, then he can issue a ticket to the driver with penalties that vary depending on the value detected, age, etc.

What are the limits beyond which sanctions are triggered?

THE limits blood alcohol limits for driving in Italy are as follows:

0.5 g/l : This is the maximum allowed for all drivers. Exceeding this limit may result in administrative and criminal sanctions, withdrawal or suspension of the driving licence.

: This is the maximum allowed for all drivers. Exceeding this limit may result in administrative and criminal sanctions, withdrawal or suspension of the driving licence. 0 g/l: this is the limit for some categories of drivers, first of all new drivers (those who have obtained a B license less than 3 years ago). This limit also applies to professional drivers (bus, truck, taxi drivers, etc.). For the latter and for new drivers, if the blood alcohol level is between 0 and 0.5 g/l, they will be fined.

When the breathalyzer value exceeds the legal limits, sanctions are triggered.

Penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol

In Italy the sanctions For drunk driving I’m very severeAnd depend on the alcohol level in the blood detected from the breathalyzer:

ALCOHOLIC LEVEL ADMINISTRATIVE SANCTIONS LICENSE SUSPENSION CRIME greater than 0 and not greater than 0.5 g/l

For new drivers and professional drivers from 155 to 624 euros NO NO greater than 0.5 and not greater than 0.8 gr/l from 500 to 2,000 euros 3 to 6 months NO greater than 0.8 and not greater than 1.5 g/l from 800 to 3,200 euros from 6 months to 1 year arrest from 3 months to 1 year greater than 1.5 g/l 1,500 to 6,000 euros 1 to 2 years arrest from 6 months to 1 year Blood alcohol level table – with related sanctions

Furthermore, if the rate of 1.5gr/l is exceeded, the amounts of the sanctions increase by a third to a half in cases of driving at nightbetween 10.00 pm and 7.00 am. If the drunk driver has caused a car accidentthe penalties are double and the license is revoked when the rate exceeds 1.5 g/l.

Additionally you can also apply other sanctionsamong which:

Vehicle seizure (if the vehicle is owned by the driver).

(if the vehicle is owned by the driver). Cancellation of driving licence (if the infringement is repeated within 2 years).

L’ Article 186, paragraph 2, letters a)-b)-c) of the Highway Codereads:

“Letter a) from 532 to 2,127 euros, if a value corresponding to a rate has been ascertained blood alcohol level higher than 0.5 and not higher than 0.8 grams per liter (g/l). It achieves the accessory administrative sanction of suspension of driving licence from three to six months. Letter b) From 800 to 3,200 euros and imprisonment for up to six months, if a value has been ascertained corresponding to a blood alcohol level greater than 0.8 and not greater than 1.5 grams per litre (g/l). The accessory administrative sanction of suspension of the driving license for six months to one year. Letter c) From 1,500 to 6,000 euros, arrest from six months to one year, if a crime has been ascertained value corresponding to a blood alcohol level higher than 1.5 grams per litre (g/l). The driving license is suspended for one to two years. If the vehicle belongs to a person not involved in the crime, the duration of the suspension of the driving license it has doubled. The driving license is always revoked in the event of a repeat offense within the two-year period. TO At the request of the parties, the confiscation of the vehicle with which the accident was committed is always ordered committed the crime, unless the vehicle belongs to a person not involved in the crime. POINTS LOST: 10. If a drunk driver causes a road accident, the penalties are doubled and the administrative seizure of the vehicle is ordered for one hundred and eighty days, unless the vehicle belongs to a person unrelated to the crime. If for the driver who causes an accident on the road a value corresponding to a blood alcohol level greater than 1.5 has been ascertained grams per litre (g/l), the driving licence, with some exceptions, is revoked.”

You can refuse to take the blood test.Breathalyzer?

According to article 186 of the Highway Code, the traffic police bodies can carry out a random examination on the driver as it is a preliminary assessment, even if the subject does not show signs of alcohol consumption, and always taking into account confidentiality and physical and mental integrity of the person. The test cannot be carried out via a blood test (as it is invasive). On the other hand, when a preliminary test is positive, then only in that case are invasive tests permitted.

Drivers cannot refuse to take a breathalyzer test. To tell the truth, again according to paragraph 7 of article 186 of the Highway Code, refusing to take the test: it constitutes a crimeand also involves the seizure of the vehicle in addition to the sanctions provided by law.

