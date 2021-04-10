In Russia, masks have been developed with an increased level of protection and filters that can make breathing easier. This was announced on Saturday, April 10, by the press service of the platform of the National Technology Initiative (NTI), reports RT…

It is noted that they can play sports and be in the office all day without problems. The masks are equipped with sensors that monitor physical activity, body temperature and even air quality.

As the developers have specified, the mask is similar to a regular one, but it uses a professional filter, like in ventilators. This provides a significant level of protection against viral, bacterial, fungal agents, pollen, aerosols, dust. At the same time, the filter practically does not inhibit the air flow.

“The mask is equipped with six types of sensors: the concentration of carbon dioxide and oxygen during inhalation / exhalation, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), air quality (TVOC), body temperature, atmospheric pressure, humidity,” the NTI said.

They added that spot testing of new masks among athletes was successful.

The mask material – neoprene with silicone fillings – allows it not to slip on the skin.

“This cover is washable and the electrostatic filters need to be changed after use. The electronics are removed from the mask in the form of a cassette that can be disinfected. In general, one person can wear a mask without changing the filter for up to 48 hours, ”explained Pavel Volkov, head of the ISG Neuro Solutions Development Directorate.

On April 8, American performer Will.i.am presented a medical mask with Bluetooth support, LED illumination, a noise canceling microphone and a mount for wireless headphones. Known as the Xupermask, the fabric and silicone device was developed in collaboration with designer Jose Fernandez and Honeywell Corporation. Masks will be shipped to the United States on April 8th.