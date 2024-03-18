Soon we will be able to play Breath of Fire 3 for PlayStation and PSP in Italian . Locke and Brisma have in fact announced from the pages of SadNES cITy that they are working on the translation of the third chapter of the famous series of Japanese role-playing games by Capcom and that they have almost completed the work.

“Today we announce a new collaboration with the tireless Locke, who recently got in touch with the good Brisma, historic member of our group, to work on the translation of a classic for PSX (and its remaster for PSP), which for decades has needed a translation into Italian… we're talking about Breath of Fire III!” we can read in page with the announcement, where it is then remembered that Breath of Fire III was developed by Capcom and launched in 1997 in Japan and 1998 in North America. It has never been translated into Italian.

When will we be able to have the translation? The post on the matter does not give exact dates, but is very precise on the current situation: “As regards the status of the work and the version of the game that will be supported by the translation, the hacking and text translation work is now complete, while the betatest phases have just begun. The versions of the game on which it will be possible to apply the translation patch are the English PAL and NTSC versions for PlayStation, and the version for PlayStation Portable.”

If you want to follow the project, go to official page.