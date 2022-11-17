Breasts | Suvi Koskinen, 42, removed her silicone breasts because she wanted to convey to her daughters that a woman is fine as she is

Women remove silicone implants mostly for health reasons, but changed beauty ideals also have an effect, says plastic surgeon Furkat Mansurow.

Plastic surgeon Furkat Mansurov removes implants at his clinic in Turku almost every week these days.

“Nowadays, I take them off more often than I put them on,” says Mansurow.

“If before it was 80 percent insertion of implants and 20 percent removal, today the ratio is the other way around: 80 percent removal and 20 insertion,” he compares.

According to Furkat Mansurow, various problems caused by implants are the most common reason why implants are abandoned.

Although breasts have been enlarged with implants for decades, their problems have only started to be properly discussed in recent years. Implants can become encapsulated, harden, tear, or they may have been placed poorly in the first place.

Mansurov’s according to Finland, there was some kind of breast augmentation boom 5–7 years ago.

“At that time, many people bought breasts cheaply from abroad, and now I have also repaired many cases like this,” says Mansurow.

In 2018, it was reported that certain brands of implants with a rough surface cause cancer. Even though the cancer risk only concerned one particular implant brand, the news was seen as a momentary thorn in plastic surgeons’ offices at the time.

At the Mansurov clinic, however, the removal trend has continued even after that.

In recent years, there has also been a lot of talk about BII, a syndrome that comes from words breast implant illness. The spectrum of BII symptoms ranges from rashes and vague pains to even neurological problems and depression.

However, BII is not medically recognized, as a clear cause-and-effect relationship between implants and symptoms has not been proven.

According to Mansurow, the mere suspicion or fear of BII can be enough for a client to remove the implants.

“Even if you don’t have any problems yourself, the awareness that they can arise has grown,” Mansurow says.

Helsinki plastic surgeon Janne Jyränki has also noticed that customers are asking for implants to be removed more and more often, but at the same time implants are also being inserted more and more diligently.

Since implants have been placed since the 60s, there are perhaps more of them in the population now than ever.

Jyränki thinks this explains why more and more clients who want to get rid of their implants come to clinics. Since so many people already have implants, more and more of them are also starting to reach the end of their useful life. Depending on the brand, the implants should be replaced approximately every ten years, sometimes even earlier.

When it becomes time to replace them, some people prefer to give up completely.

“Life situation or world of values ​​may have changed. Or maybe implants don’t feel so necessary anymore,” Jyränki describes.

Summer for Koskinen, 42, this is exactly what happened. Koskis began to feel that he no longer needed implants.

Koskinne had silicone implants placed in her breasts six years ago at an Estonian clinic. Last July, he went to remove them, even though they hadn’t even needed to be replaced yet.

Koskinen originally got the implants because he was tired of his mirror image.

“I’ve always been small-breasted, but after having two children, my breasts had withered even more. My husband wondered a bit what was wrong with my breasts, but I did it for myself,” says Koskinen.

The operation went well, the breasts were beautiful and Koskinen was satisfied – for a few years.

“If before I was tired of those scabs, now I’m tired of bigger breasts. They didn’t feel like their own anymore. They had been good in the life situation in which I got them, but now I felt that the implants had done their job,” says Koskinen.

It is difficult to assess how big a phenomenon the abandonment of implants actually is. Private beauty clinics keep records of their customers and procedures, but they are not collected in a common register. Procedures are also carried out abroad.

Certain types of cosmetic surgery operations may accrue to certain surgeons when clients recommend them to each other. There are also clinic-specific differences in the prices of procedures.

Generally speaking various cosmetic surgery procedures are on the rise, and one of the reasons for that is the pressure created by social media images.

Cosmetic surgery has also become commonplace, and various operations are performed on ordinary women. The fact that you can take implants, but you can also give them up when you feel like it, is also a sign of becoming mundane.

Furkat Mansurov sees some kind of change in the female ideal in a healthier direction. Instead of a super slim bum, in recent years, the fashion has been rather a sporty body.

“Even those who still want implants want smaller ones than before. The same applies to butt lifts, so-called For Brazilian butt lifts. This kind of Kardashian type of woman might not be so fashionable anymore,” Mansurow thinks.

He refers to those known in the public eye Kardashian’s to sisters To Kim and To Khloé, who have been speculated to have either removed their breast and butt implants or replaced them with smaller ones. However, the duo has never admitted to even taking any supplements.

Summer in Koski there were no problems with the silicones, but the risks did start to make him think in a new way before he ended up having his implants removed.

Koskinen remembers that he was not informed much about the risks related to implants in advance, but the access to information depended on his own activity.

Suvi Koskinen wants to set an example for her daughters that a woman is good just the way she is.

One big reason for Koskinen to give up implants was his own teenage daughters.

“I want to convey to them that a woman is fine just the way she is.”

Koskinen has not regretted his decision. Even his clothes fit better now.

“Nowadays, I also have breasts right behind me, because I’m not such a dry summer squirrel anymore. It’s been a nice surprise.”

