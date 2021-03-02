The Breastfeeding voucher It is an economic aid aimed at women with newborn children. President Nicolás Maduro took out this subsidy together with Humanized Childbirth in 2017 with the aim of helping the most vulnerable and harmed families against the economic crisis.

In this 2021, the Breastfeeding voucher remains in force and it is distributed in the first fifteen days of each month. In the case of any type of error, you must notify the Plataforma Patria of the failure.

Requirements

The Breastfeeding voucher It is delivered only to pregnant women and underage pregnant women. But you need the Carnet de la Patria and be registered with the Plataforma Patria to obtain this financial aid. There are no more requirements because you want to speed up the payment of new bonuses.

The amount is 1,200,000 bolivars, equivalent to 0.64 dollars, according to the rate established by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). This subsidy is the eleventh of the year given by the Nicolás Maduro administration.

The Patria Platform recommends that before sending the resources to the Bank, the different available options be evaluated: