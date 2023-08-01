Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Even if it is very hot, the baby who is exclusively breastfed is hydrated and does not need to drink water. Expert advice to overcome the main obstacles to breastfeeding in the summer (and beyond)

Only for four out of ten babies, mother’s milk is the only food in the first six months of life, as recommended by the World Health Organization. Yet, according to WHO and Unicef ​​estimates, i babies who are not breastfed during this period of their lives are 14 times more likely to die before the age of 5, compared to children who, on the other hand, are. L

importance of breastfeeding

for the health of the baby and also of the mother is reaffirmed once more by WHO and Unicef ​​on the occasion of the world week of breastfeeding awareness, which runs from 1 to 7 August. This year the focus is onbreastfeeding in the workplace, with the slogan Let’s make breastfeeding at work, work. Working mothers should not be forced to choose between breastfeeding their children and their work; to

more than half a billion female workers are not entitled to statutory maternity protection.

Benefits for the baby… Mother’s milk is one of the main determinants of the well-being and health of every individual for the whole of life and therefore for future generations, points out Annamaria Staiano, president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip).

documented by scientific studies that exclusively breastfeeding babies up to 6 months of life protects them from many diseases. Because of this,

WHO recommends breastfeed, when possible, exclusively up to 6 months of age and to extend breastfeeding up to 2 years. Breast milk, by the way, contains antibodies and other protective factors that help the baby to fight infections, protects the little one from allergies, pu help prevent juvenile diabetes in genetically predisposed children. Breastfeeding, moreover, associated with a reduction of the risk of overweight and obesity in adulthood. See also SSN: Milanese, "We are proposing a cooperative method to discuss the future of the health system with institutions"

… and for mom Breastfeeding is also good for mothers’ healthamong other things, it helps them lose the weight accumulated during pregnancy, reduces the risk of postpartum bleeding, osteoporosis after menopause and that of breast cancer and of the ovary. Furthermore, breastfeeding is free, practical, safe (it does not require supports such as teats or bottles to be sterilized which, even more so in the summer, can be a vehicle for germs responsible for infections, especially intestinal infections), always ready, at the right temperature.

Why continue to breastfeed even in the summer The baby exclusively breastfed, even in very hot weather, perfectly hydrated and does not need to take water – explains Giovanni Corsello, Editor in Chief of the Italian Journal of Pediatrics -. Breast milk, in fact, is made up of 87 percent water. It should also be remembered that, especially in summer, the water requirement of breastfeeding mothers increases and for this reason it is recommended to drink at least two liters of water a day. Of these 2 litres,

amount of water needed by the mother to produce milk. See also Father's age does not weigh on pregnancy and baby health, stop 40 years threshold

Main obstacles to breastfeeding in the summer (and beyond) The lactation crisis they are among the most frequent obstacles that often push mothers to abandon breastfeeding; in practice, a baby who was sucking regularly, like clockwork, suddenly wants to stay at the breast all the time, so the mother may think she doesn’t have enough milk. But really so? Explains Riccardo Davanzo, head of the Breastfeeding Technical Table (Tas) of the Ministry of Health: If the child satisfied with being at the breast, he does not cry and the urine is clear it means feeds adequately. These lactation crises in most cases resolve quickly; therefore, the advice to hold on, keep the baby at the breast without making additions and especially, don’t stop breastfeeding.

Another reason why often you stop breastfeeding there fear that the child will not grow. It is important that mothers, guided by paediatricians, are informed about correct growth curves, understanding that the growth rate cannot always be the same as that which characterizes the first two months – continues Davanzo – . It is normal, for example, for a small girl between 3 and 6 months to grow 400 grams per month and we shouldn’t be alarmed.

Work and breastfeeding Another obstacle to breastfeeding can be due to work reasons but also family and health reasonsfor which mother forced to interrupt, even if only for a short time. It is the task of the pediatrician, the experts of the Italian Society of Pediatrics recall, to inform the mother about the possibility of expressing the milk and storing itto be able to administer it to the child without stopping breastfeeding and especially, without experiencing a drop in production resulting in decreased sinus drainage. See also Drones for the transport of medicines, blood and organs: first tests also at the San Raffaele in Milan

How to store breast milk But in case of interruption of breastfeeding

how to store breast milk in the summer (and not only)? Explains Guglielmo Salvatori, head of the Breastfeeding technical table of the Italian Society of Pediatrics: it is important that the mother knows the correct storage times to prevent expressed milk that is still suitable for administration from being thrown away (therefore wasted) for no reasonor that the baby is fed with milk stored in an unsuitable way.

Here are the indications, based on recent scientific studies, from the technical committee of the Scientific Society portal.

• mother’s milk, fresh or frozen, it can be kept:

– 4 hours at room temperature (not higher than 25C);

– 24 hours in the cooler with coolant blocks;

– in the fridge for 96 hours self fresh or 48 when frozen;

– in the freezer (-18C) for 12 months.

• Before use it can be heated in a bain-marie or with a bottle warmer (no microwave).

• If hot, it cannot be reheated or placed in the fridge; if frozen, thaw it in the fridge or under running water at 37 C or in a bain-marie.

• If defrostedcannot be refrozen.

• Thawing could lead to color or odor changes which do not indicate a loss of its properties.