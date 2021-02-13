A resident of Mexico suffered from the coronavirus and complained that her breast milk had turned neon green. Doctors cannot determine exactly what is the reason for this phenomenon, writes the Daily Star.

Anna Cortez, an English teacher in Mexico, claims other breastfeeding women have also experienced milk discoloration. “They got sick, their milk changed color, and they continued to feed their children,” the woman said.

Also, the Mexican noted that she communicated with a breastfeeding specialist on this matter. He explained that a woman’s milk can be changed by antibodies. This claim was also confirmed by Natalie Schenker, a breast milk researcher at Imperial College London. According to her, antibodies of a nursing mother can pass into milk. However, why it changed color remains unknown.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American state of Wisconsin gave birth to a daughter when she was in a state of artificial coma due to infection with the coronavirus. She first saw the child only three months later.