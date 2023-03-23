The benefits of exclusive breastfeeding on the correct development of the child and the prevention of numerous diseases have long been recognized by the World Health Organization which considers breastfeeding one of the priority public health objectives worldwide. WHO recommends breastfeeding exclusively until the sixth month of life is completed. Breastfeeding is easy, and it can be done anywhere, the important thing is to find a comfortable position: the correct position of the baby during breastfeeding will allow him to breastfeed well and receive enough milk, it will also help to avoid sore nipples: therefore it must be well supported and on axis; head in front of the nipple; with the head free to move. When the baby is well attached, his mouth is well open and “filled” by the breast; the lower lip is turned out and the tongue rests on the breast; the areola, the dark area around the nipple, is best seen above the upper lip than below the bottom.

When to breastfeed? The baby himself will let you know when it’s time to feed, just watch him move or stretch his arms, yawn, open his eyes, stick his tongue out of his mouth, turn his head from side to side, put his little hands in the mouth. Crying is a late signal and can make it more difficult for the baby to latch on to the breast. Better to catch the signals that precede crying to offer the breast.

It is possible to store breast milk when it cannot be taken directly or when there is a production of milk higher than necessary. In this way, moreover, even the father can contribute to the nutrition of his child. To preserve the milk, any sterilized and hermetically sealed plastic or glass container that does not exceed 60 ml is sufficient. It is advisable to affix a label with the extraction date on the container, so as to always use the oldest one. For doubts and requests, it is advisable to contact the family pediatrician, midwives and nurses who have followed and know the path before, during and after childbirth.