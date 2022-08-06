As part of an awareness campaign launched recently, on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Daman have stressed the importance of the health benefits of breastfeeding for mothers and their children, as breast milk is one of the important sources of energy and nutrients. For children, it contributes to protecting them from asthma, obesity, sudden infant death syndrome, enhancing the sense of taste and smell, and developing intelligence, in addition to the fact that breastfeeding for the mother reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes and stress.

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health stressed the importance of breastfeeding for mothers and children, as it can help protect children from acute and chronic diseases, noting that children who are breastfed from breast milk are less likely to develop asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome, and stomach diseases. and ear infections.

The center pointed out that the mother benefits healthy from breastfeeding, as type 2 diabetes and some malignant tumors and high blood pressure are less prevalent among breastfeeding mothers, in addition to the fact that the nutritional components in breast milk are complete and change to suit the needs of the child according to his growth, as the composition of milk changes The mother during breastfeeding, and the percentage of fat rises at the end of breastfeeding, which makes the child feel full and stop breastfeeding, which reduces satiety.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) stated that breast milk is distinguished by its unique formula that meets the needs of each child, pointing out that health experts at SEHA recommend providing children with breast milk as an exclusive food source during the first six months to promote their growth, as it contains proteins vitamins, fats, and nutrients that a child needs.

Health experts at SEHA confirmed that the concentration of antibodies is at its highest levels immediately after birth, and it is considered as the first vaccination for the child.

They advised exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, as mother’s milk provides babies with antibodies that help fight diseases, and is their first vaccine to ensure their protection and boost their immunity.

For its part, the National Health Insurance Company (Daman) confirmed that breastfeeding contributes to enhancing the child’s sense of taste and smell. Colostrum is also produced during the first days of breastfeeding, which helps boost the child’s immune system, noting that the mother’s milk production increases during the first three to four days of birth.

Daman explained that the benefits of breastfeeding for the mother include reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure, in addition to losing weight.

In addition, breast milk contains at least 400 types of disease-fighting nutrients, hormones and compounds.