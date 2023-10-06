For many women, returning to work coincides with the end of breastfeeding. To support the best possible nutrition for a newborn, new sensitivity is needed in the workplace and the valorization of the role of fathers

Women who exclusively breastfeed their baby for the first six months of life, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), are increasing globally. To date, the percentage has risen to 48% (with an increase of 10% in ten years), an encouraging goal but still far from the 70% defined by the WHO for 2030. According to WHO and Unicef, a key role in supporting I have breastfeeding employers who must create spaces suitable for the needs of new mothers, starting from the nurseries inside the company with children Baby Pit Stopthat is, rooms where you can breastfeed your baby in peace and pump milk, and also offer paid leave and the possibility of taking advantage of breastfeeding breaks during the working day. Breastfeeding support when returning to work is essential. The decline in natural breastfeeding is often linked to the resumption of work, which is why it is necessary to intervene and ensure that women no longer have to choose between breastfeeding and working, she comments Massimo Agosti vice president of the Italian Society of Neonatology, director of Neonatology and Intensive Care at the Ponte Hospital in Varese which applauds Unicef ​​Italia’s proposal to create i Baby Pit Stop (BPS) within the existing company nests.

Breast milk: fathers matter too

It has now been proven that the role of fathers is also fundamental in supporting breastfeeding, thanks to emotional support and practical help in managing the home and baby. The new family, in its entirety, represents a real team to protect the natural practice of breastfeeding – she states Luigi Orfeo, president of the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN) -. The father, a figure often considered secondary for breastfeeding, has, however, a fundamental role, both during pregnancy, at birth and in the post-partum period, in guaranteeing the well-being of mother and newborn. Especially in northern Europe, but something is also moving in Italy, fathers are more present than in past generations since pregnancy and, in general, in all phases of the child’s growth. As neonatologists we witness the The change in the fathers’ role which is strengthened from the first days of the baby’s life is a good thing – explains Agosti. – We should, in fact, start talking about a “triad”, rather than a dyad, because the importance of fathers is crucial immediately after birth, for two reasons in particular: finding a new balance for the family unit that is creating and defending the family from the interference and pressures of the outside world (including the digital one).

New parents go through physiological moments of fragility, with the couple’s passage from the state of “children” to that of “parents” and the incessant needs of the unborn child. In this delicate and precious moment the father can be the stabilizer of the new balance. Emotional support for the partner also includes encouragement regarding her ability to breastfeed. What I notice is that sometimes dads are focused on the “growth curves” or the “weight” of the newborn. On the one hand it is good because they are informed, on the other they could unconsciously put a bit of pressure on their partner who, instead, must be able to be calm, feel capable and a good nurse – continues Agosti -. To make things work there must be a relationship of alliance between the couple, which among other things helps to strengthen the relationship, but which may not be easy to find immediately because past parental models are profoundly different from those of today, especially with regards to paternal involvement which, once upon a time, only arrived when the child began to walk.