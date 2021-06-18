American model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski appeared in public in a revealing top. The corresponding pictures are published by Page Six.

Journalists predicted cropped tops with cutouts in the chest or deep neckline a new wave of popularity in the summer of 2021 thanks to the businesswoman, who repeatedly appeared in the aforementioned wardrobe item. For example, the paparazzi captured a celebrity wearing a blue crop top with a gold-colored detail that connects his cups. The footage shows that the item of the Cult Gaia brand worth 278 dollars (20 thousand rubles) exposes part of Ratajkowski’s chest.

On that day, the 30-year-old fashion model also wore low-rise jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Her look was complemented by a yellow JW Pei bag for $ 79 (5,704 rubles), hoop earrings, sunglasses and an Alison Lou bracelet with the initials of SAB. dedicated to the model’s son – Sylvester-Apollo.

In addition, on June 3, the businesswoman walked through the streets of New York in a denim bra from the Prada fashion house, which costs $ 540 (38.9 thousand rubles), and jeans of the same brand. In addition, on June 7, the fashion model celebrated her 30th birthday wearing a Versace top with multi-colored stones.

In May, Emily Ratajkowski showed fans her postpartum figure and sparked controversy online. In the published picture, the model poses in a blue bikini. Many social media users criticized the star for being an unrealistic figure. “She looks like a skeleton. Completely unhealthy body, “- wrote subscribers.