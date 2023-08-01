The National Register of breast prosthetic implants is underway. From today, August 1, the IT infrastructure made available by the Ministry of Health is operational where the Regions that have already signed the relative agreement – Marche, Calabria, Valle d’Aosta and Campania from 3 August – will be able to start collecting data in the respective regional registers. The national register will, in fact, be fed with data from regional and provincial registers, according to the ministry’s website.