Study indicates that myo-inositol determines the number and size of brain synapses. This data is of special importance for non-breastfed babies, contributing to the improvement of artificial milk formulas. Breastfeeding brings numerous health benefits, not only for the mother but also for the newborn. Breast milk contains antibodies that protect the not yet fully developed immune system. In turn, breastfeeding mothers have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and of metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus.

Researchers from the Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging (HNRCA) at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA, dedicated to the role of nutrition in human aging, found a relationship between fetal brain development and myo-inositol (or inositol), an alcoholic sugar contained in breast milk.

The study Component of human milk myo-inositol promotes brain connectivity, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), indicates that the substance is found in high doses especially in the first months of breastfeeding – coinciding, therefore, with the period when synapses develop especially quickly in babies’ brains.

As part of the Global Exploration of Human Milk (GEHM) study, scientists collected samples from healthy mothers in Mexico City, Cincinnati (USA) and Shanghai (China). The micronutrient concentration proved to be stable, regardless of factors such as ethnic origin or social history, which could, for example, influence the participants’ eating habits.

Additional tests in rodents and human neurons confirmed that inositol increases both the size and number of neuronal connections in the developing brain.

“Since birth, the formation and refinement of brain interconnections is determined as much by genetic and environmental forces as by human experiences,” explains, in a statement from Tufts University, Thomas Biederer, head of the HNRCA team and lead author of the research published in the journal Scientific Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

The influence of these factors is especially decisive in two stages of life: in early childhood and in aging, when synaptic connections are gradually lost.

Grains, bran and melon for a better brain?

Food and nutrient supply are of particular importance for young children, especially those of breastfeeding age, since the blood-brain barrier is more permeable in them than in adults, and micronutrients reach the brain more easily.

“For me, as a neurologist, it’s fascinating how profound the brain effects of micronutrients are,” says Biederer.

Previous research has shown that, in children, the level of inositol in the brain drops with advancing age. Adults suffering from major depression and bipolar disorders also have lower rates of the substance than healthy individuals. However, so far, it is not clear whether inositol deficiency is the cause of these diseases or a side effect of the drugs used in the treatment.

Myo-inositol is half as sweet as sucrose (table sugar) and is found in certain types of cereals and in beans, bran and melons. Due to the precocity of scientific findings and open questions, however, Biederer does not advise adults to pay special attention to the consumption of the substance.

For babies who are not breastfed, on the other hand, the study’s conclusions could be decisive, contributing to the improvement of artificial milk formulas, says the neurologist.