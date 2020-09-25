ZOnly nine out of ten women have a good resolution at birth. You want to breastfeed. But when the baby is born, problems begin that are hardly spoken or written about. With some mothers it takes too long for the milk to come in, in other cases the breast is painfully plump, the nipples sore and bloody. And other women produce too little milk, so that their newborn cries with hunger.

According to the National Breastfeeding Monitoring, only every second to third mother in Germany is fully breastfeeding in the fourth month. The cause of giving up: sore nipples, too little milk and milk congestion. And apart from the mothers, breastfeeding doesn’t work for every baby. The result: Many women give up on it. But is breast milk really that important to the child?

A few decades ago researchers advised against breastfeeding. At that time, the experts thought of the pathogens causing hepatitis and HIV, which can be transmitted with breast milk. They also believed the industry could create a breast milk substitute that is healthier.