One day after Mabel Peter turned 10, three older women held her legs firmly while her mother pressed a burning object, just removed from the fire, against her breasts. The girl, a Cameroonian refugee in the Nigerian town of Abiao, howled in pain. Two decades later, Peter, 32, lives with her husband in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, and still suffers the after-effects of that torture. She suffers severe pain, her breasts are uneven and have become flaccid because the muscles have weakened. “At first I thought that having pain was normal and I took painkillers. When I got married, it got worse and the doctor confirmed that it was the after-effects of the material used to iron my breasts,” the woman explains to this newspaper.

The United Nations has classified breast ironing as one of the five least documented forms of violence against women in the world. Various reports They mention that some 3.8 million African adolescents may have suffered from it and cite the UN as the source of this estimate.but there is no verified data. According to the definition of the United Nations agency for Children (Unicef), this practice consists of “massaging or hitting the breasts of girls with hot objects to suppress or reverse their growth.” The purpose is to prevent harassment, rape or kidnapping, in short, to ensure that men feel attracted to a girl and that she can continue with her life and her studies. In many cases, this terribly painful act is carried out by the girls’ mothers.

Breast ironing is common in several countries in West and Central Africa and especially in Cameroon, where It is estimated that one in four girls has been subjected to this practice. In Nigeria, any violence against women, such as female genital mutilation, breast ironing or forced marriages, are crimes under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP). But the practice continues and punishes thousands of girls every year. Moreover, it goes beyond African borders and at the beginning of 2019, the British newspaper The Guardian discovered Several cases in the UKwhich could have affected around 1,000 migrant girls.

Odunola Olabintan, director and founder of The Health City, an organisation focused on education and health, warns that apart from the psychological harm, there can be medical complications as the objects used are sometimes not sterilised, leading to infections, abscesses, tissue damage and breast asymmetry. The practice can also damage tissue and affect milk production in later life. “Breast ironing is very painful. Apart from the immediate damage, the practice can cause serious physical problems such as abscesses, cysts, itching, constant pain, burns from contact with hot objects and tissue damage,” she explains.

A crime in the shadows

In the Pygba community in Abuja, breast ironing is sadly common. A conversation with the women in the area is enough to realise that almost all of them have suffered this abuse, as did their mothers and grandmothers.

Loverth David, victim of breast ironing, on June 1 in Abuja. Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

Loverth David was 13 years old and living in Pygba when her mother forced her to undergo breast ironing to avoid sexual harassment. Years later, when she was about to get married, David suffered from severe pain in her breasts that she controlled with painkillers. “I used to go to a pharmacy to buy medicines every time I had pain in my breast, but when I got married, the pain got worse and affected me more,” she says. In 2021, when she was about to give birth, a doctor explained to her that ironing had damaged her breast tissue, which contains the glands that produce milk, which could make breastfeeding difficult. “After the doctor informed me that ironing breasts when I was young could affect me when I gave birth, my husband and I found that we could not afford the treatment to treat the damaged tissue,” she laments.

Breast ironing is usually done at dawn or dusk to conceal it from other family members, especially males. It is often done in isolated areas of the house, such as the kitchen, where the necessary tools are readily available. According to testimonies and studies, it is done with implements such as grinding stones, burning objects, gourds, hammers or spatulas. Sometimes, the breasts are flattened using a belt or tight band.

Maureen James, 25, who grew up in the same community as David, also suffered this abuse when she turned 14. At 16, she began experiencing severe itching and bleeding from her breasts. The situation caused her deep resentment towards her mother, prompting James to run away from home. “I ran away and worked for some people in Wuse market here in Abuja,” she says. “One of the women who was hosting me noticed my nightly crying and constant itching. She took me to the hospital, where the doctor said that the way my breasts were ironed had caused an infection that required long-term treatment and possibly surgery,” she adds, explaining that she could not afford such medical care and still lives with severe pain.

Maureen James, victim of breast ironing, on June 1 in Abuja. Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

Olanike Timipa-Uge, executive director of Teenage Network, an organisation focused on the transformative power of education and the prevention and intervention against gender-based violence, has studied cases of ironing in some communities in Abuja, where, according to the NGO, one in three adolescents has been subjected to this practice.

Timipa-Uge explains that the rate of reporting remains very low and that cases are even higher in areas far from the capital. “We have carried out extensive outreach programmes to educate parents about the serious health consequences of breast ironing,” she says. “We emphasise how this practice harms the future of girls and hinders their aspirations. In addition, we have sent numerous letters to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs urging the abolition of this harmful practice.”

In January this year, the local Nigerian press public The Minister of this portfolio, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, recently visited Pygba, precisely to inquire about these cases of breast ironing, and stated that, with the support of traditional rulers and village chiefs, “special mobile courts have been established to prosecute persons who indulge in such barbaric acts.”

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.