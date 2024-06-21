The objective of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is that in the future the vaccine will be used to prevent the development of the disease

O UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, in Portuguese), in the United States, announced on Thursday (June 20, 2024) that Maria Kitay, aged 67, was the first volunteer to receive the complete cycle of a vaccine against breast cancer. breast. The patient was diagnosed with the disease in “stage o”known as carcinoma ductal in situ.

“Today, more than 30 years of research have led us to the 1st clinical trial of a vaccine of its kind that could significantly change the diagnosis of breast cancer”Elizabeth Wild, president of UPMC, told reporters.

Kitay received 3 injections of the vaccine in 10 weeks. The 3rd dose was injected on Thursday morning (June 20), moments before the interview with journalists.

From an upcoming trial, around 50 women as the first volunteer will receive the vaccine to evaluate the immune response that could help the body fight future cancer.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Pittsburgh (USA) and the immunologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer CenterDr. Oliveira Finn.

The expert said she expected “Many more women are signing up for this trial because this is a very innovative way to approach a breast cancer diagnosis, especially a pre-cancerous diagnosis.”

“The long-term goal is to prevent cancer and the women taking part in this trial will really help us fight it once and for all.”he adds.

Vaccines for people without cancer

According to Magee-Womens breast surgical oncologist, Emilia Diego, this is one of the few tests that “really target and develop a vaccine for people who are in the pre-invasive stages of cancer.”

“We hope the goal is to be a vaccine for people who don’t even have cancer,” he stated.