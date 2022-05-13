Breast cancer, treatment without chemotherapy: new protocol in Monza

Treating breast cancer without resorting to chemotherapy even for forms of cancer that today require such therapy. This is the goal of a new clinical study underway at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, known as the Phergain-2 protocol and available at the Phase 1 Research Center of Asst Brianza. Not all breast cancers require chemotherapy for treatment, remember from San Gerardo. Some cancers, for example those that express hormone receptors, can be effectively treated with hormone therapy alone and today, thanks to the progress made in recent years, even with molecularly targeted drugs.

Il San Gerardo: “Treatment without chemo even for the tumor that expresses the Her2 receptor”

“However, there is a particular type of breast cancer, the one that expresses the Her2 receptor in large quantities, which still today requires the combination of chemotherapy with anti-Her2 drugs – underlines Marina Cazzaniga, director of the Phase 1 research center Asst Monza and professor of medical oncology at the University of Milan Bicocca – These tumors are very sensitive to treatment with specific agents directed against the Her2 receptor, however for a long time we have believed that without the chemotherapy did not work, especially when these tumors are of considerable size “.

With the new protocol “we are trying to reduce the use of some therapies, such as chemotherapy, in those forms of breast cancer that can be treated with good results with only biological drugs – highlights the specialist – with the intention of minimizing side effects, with the same efficacy “. Therefore, Cazzaniga points out, “patients who have small tumors, less than 2.5 cm, and the absence of pathological lymph nodes in the axillary, can be treated with the combination of trastuzumab and pertuzumab, one of the most effective combination strategies today. , without chemotherapy “.

San Gerardo di Monza: “Breast cancer, long stays in hospital are avoided with the Phergain-2 protocol”

Cazzaniga adds: “Participating in this clinical trial represents a great opportunity for our patients because they avoid chemotherapy and in addition they receive the two biological drugs in the subcutaneous formulation, thus avoiding long stays in hospital for intravenous infusions”. “Two years ago – recalls the expert – we participated with the same research group in another study dedicated to women with this type of tumor, the Phergain-1 study, to the great satisfaction of our patients because some were able to avoid chemotherapy. , if the tumor was reduced during the first two treatment cycles with the same combination that we offer today, in a completely new formula. But also a great satisfaction for all of us, because we have treated our patients while improving their quality of life “

