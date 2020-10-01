Get tested for breast cancer is a necessity, and not just when a woman is old. This is the message that the Pink October campaign intends to send to French women. In Montpellier, in Hérault, the design of a fourth Grace has been added to the three well-known ones that adorn the fountain on the Place de la Comédie. The choice of location is not trivial either. “Every time we do happenings, we do it around this fountain“, recalls Barbara Pastre-Glatz, of the association La Montpellier Reine.

The fresco thus drawn represents Emmanuelle, a young woman suffering from breast cancer. “I recognize myself in it. I am very moved, it’s a lot of emotion“Says the concerned with a smile. Aged 38, she has been fighting cancer for four years. Enthusiastic and fighter, she strongly hopes that this fresco will sensitize all women and encourage them to be screened before it is too late.