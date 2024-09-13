September 13, 2024 | 11:15
READING TIME: 1 minute
Unfortunately, breast cancer increasingly strikes women at a younger age, presumably at a working age. One of the very first questions a woman asks when she is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer is: “Will I be able to continue working?” The social promotion association, Europa Donna, is implementing activities aimed at facilitating the return to work of women affected by the disease, a topic also addressed from various points of view on the website ‘è tempo di vita’.
#Breast #cancer #activities #patient #associations #support #return #work
