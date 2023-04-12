Many anticancer therapies do not produce the desired results. A common reason for this is that tumors develop drug resistance. This is the case, for example, of alpelisib, a drug approved for some years in Switzerland for the treatment of breast cancer or more specifically of advanced breast cancer.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Cell Reports Medicine.

Breast cancer: help from dietary supplementation?

A research team from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel has now discovered that the loss of the neurofibromin 1 (NF1) gene leads to a reduced response to alpelisib. The researchers also found that the dietary supplement N-acetylcysteine ​​restores the sensitivity of cancer cells to this treatment.

Currently, patients with advanced and metastatic breast cancer lack effective treatment options. The PI3K signaling pathway is often overactive in breast cancer due to mutations that promote tumor development. The approval of the PI3K inhibitor Alpelisib was therefore highly anticipated.

“Unfortunately, the success of the drug has been found to be severely limited by resistance,” says Professor Mohamed Bentires-Alj, head of the research team. “So, we urgently need to find out more about how the resistance arises.”

So his team went looking for the genetic basis of resistance, in other words, trying to find out which genes had changed to make cancer cells resistant. They found that mutations that turned off the production of the NF1 protein made the tumors resistant to alpelisib treatment. NF1 is known to suppress tumor growth through a variety of signaling pathways, but the gene had not yet been linked to alpelisib resistance.

Further experiments conducted by the researchers confirmed that loss of NF1 also leads to resistance in human cancer cells and tissue cultured from the tumors. “So the absence of NF1 is the elephant in the room; it throws everything into havoc within the cell and hinders the success of the treatment,” says Bentires-Alj.

An analysis shows that the loss of NF1 affects the cells’ energy reserves: “They stop producing as much energy using the mitochondria; instead, they switch to other pathways of energy production,” says lead author of the study, Dr Priska Auf der Maur.

Given these changes, the researchers conducted experiments with the well-known antioxidant N-acetylcysteine, which has a similar effect on energy metabolism and therefore should have emulated the effects of NF1 loss. This substance is a well-known dietary supplement, as well as an ingredient in many cough medicines.

Interestingly, loss of NF1 also plays a role in resistance to other drugs. In these cases, a combination therapy with N-acetylcysteine ​​might also be possible.

“Because N-acetylcysteine ​​is a safe and widespread additive, this finding is highly relevant for clinical research,” says Bentires-Alj. She thinks a combination of N-acetylcysteine ​​with alpelisib could improve the treatment of advanced breast cancer. The next step would now be to perform clinical trials with breast cancer patients to confirm the positive effects observed in the laboratory.

According to the Ministry of Health: “The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022 confirm that breast cancer is the most diagnosed neoplasm in women, in which about one in three malignant tumors (30%) is breast cancer (The numbers of cancer in Italy 2020).

The 2022 report estimates around 55,700 new cancer diagnoses in women in Italy for the year 2022, with an increase of 0.5% compared to 2020. Mortality for 2021 is estimated at 12,500 deaths. The 5-year net survival after diagnosis is estimated by the report to be 88%. The probability of living another 4 years, conditioned on having passed the first year after diagnosis, is indicated as 91%.

According to ISTAT data, in 2018 breast cancer represented, with 13,076 deaths, the leading cause of death from cancer in women. /year), attributable to a greater diffusion of early diagnosis programs (therefore to diagnostic anticipation) and also to therapeutic progress.

The breast is made up of fat, connective tissue and a series of glandular structures (lobules) organized in the so-called lobes, responsible for the production of milk which is excreted through thin channels called mammary ducts.

There are different types of breast cancer, which can develop in different parts of the breast. A first important distinction can be made between non-invasive and invasive forms.

Noninvasive forms, also called carcinoma in situ, develop in the ducts and do not expand outside the breast. This form hardly gives rise to nodules that are palpable to the touch, more often it is identified through mammography. The most common form of carcinoma in situ is ductal carcinoma in situ.

Invasive breast cancer has the ability to spread outside the breast. The most common form is infiltrating ductal carcinoma, which accounts for about 3/4 of all breast cancer cases.

Breast cancer can spread to other organs, usually through lymph nodes.

It rarely hurts. Often the first recognizable symptom is a lump or thickened area in the breast. Fortunately, the majority of nodules, about 90%, are not tumors”.