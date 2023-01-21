Genoa – The importance of screening for early diagnosis, a fundamental weapon against breast cancer, the path to follow, step by step, in case of illness and the latest news in research.

It starts with the aim of spreading the culture of prevention and providing useful and effective information the tour promoted by Asl3 in the valleys of the Genoese area which Monday 23 January will arrive in Ronco Scrivia: at 8.45 pm at the Columbia cinema, in via Vittorio Veneto 1, there will be a meeting entitled “Pathways to prevention, diagnosis and treatment for breast health” with the specialists of the Breast Unit.

The event – introduced by the greetings of the mayor Rosa Oliveri and Loris Maieron, President of the social and health district 10 – will be attended by the medical director of the social and health district 10 Gianlorenzo Bruni and some of the specialists of the Asl3 Breast Unit: Nicoletta Gandolfo, director of the Asl3 Images department and coordinator of Breast Unit; Giuseppe Perniciaro, director of the Great Burns and Plastic Surgery complex structure Asl3; Flavio Guasone, head of SS Asl3 Breast Surgery and Manlio Mencoboni, head of Medical Oncology Asl3 Villa Scassi.

The meeting, which will be moderated by Sergio Agosti, Asl3 cardiologist, is part of the wider initiative that started last October with the opening of the first territorial breast surgery clinic at the Gallino hospital in Pontedecimoand is strongly desired to reach women in a capillary way in the area.

“The meeting with the specialists is part of a project that Asl3 wanted following the national meeting held on the occasion of Bra Day, the international day for awareness of breast reconstruction. The idea of ​​doing a sort of information at home and reaching the suburbsnot always served, it seemed to us something really valid and useful for citizens and for family doctors, who are the first interlocutors”, he explains to 19th century Joseph Perniciarodirector of the Large Burns and Plastic Surgery Asl3 complex structure, which also deals with breast surgery.

The dissemination of the culture of prevention of breast cancer, the most frequent female neoplasm (about 1,600 new cases are recorded every year in Liguria) is an essential element: “Prevention remains essential also because today with the help of high definition machines it is possible to identify tumors of small dimensions, even of a few millimeters – continues Perniciaro – contacting the Breast Units is very important. By now we think in groups, with highly specialized figures who follow the patients in every aspect”.

Of paramount importance is the possibility of being able to count on an effective support networkwhich can provide an immediate response to anyone who suspects a breast problem: in fact, since 2020, the Asl3 has made a clinic dedicated to breast emergencies available to women at the Palazzo della Salute alla Fiumara, in the Genoese district of Sampierdarena.

To access it, you must contact the number on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 to 9 3341102234 with the possibility of an initial triage and evaluation of the case and, if necessary, an initial visit by the specialist who will simultaneously arrange for any radiological investigations of the case to be carried out or, alternatively, to arrange further investigations. The services are subject to a ticket, if due, to be paid according to the indications received at the time of the visit.