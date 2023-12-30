For patients with breast cancer in early stages, there is a 7% to 11% chance of recurrence within five years after receiving initial treatment, and this rate may be higher for patients with more advanced stages of cancer. Although chemotherapy aims to kill all cancer cells, some of them may escape treatment and survive, causing the cancer to return.

In a study spanning over ten years, research assistant professor Leong Sai Mun of the NUS Center for Cancer Research (N2CR) and the Department of Pathology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) and his research The team sought to uncover the reasons why some breast cancers survive chemotherapy.

The results of research were published in Molecular Cancer.

Breast cancer: here's what the new study revealed

By examining tumor and blood samples from 63 breast cancer patients at different stages, as well as laboratory-grown breast cancer cells and laboratory models, the team found that tumor cells with high expression of a certain molecule, a small non-coding RNA known as miR-125b – cooperate with surrounding tumor cells to allow them to grow and resist chemotherapy.

Contrary to the widespread belief that cancer cells are exclusively selfish and driven by their own survival, this groundbreaking study confirms that they exhibit altruistic behavior to help other cancer cells thrive by sacrificing their own abilities to multiply. This finding reveals that disrupting that cooperation could be the key to developing more effective treatments for breast cancer.

Asst Prof Leong said: “Our research has identified these cooperative behaviors between tumor cells, which treatment must specifically target, so that they can be destroyed more effectively. For example, treatment methods must incorporate mechanisms that prevent surrounding tumor cells from responding and benefit from 'self-sacrificing' cells.”

New breast cancer research describes the complex signaling process within these altruistic cells that results in the tumor's overall resistance to treatment.

Through a signaling pathway known as NF-κB, altruistic breast cancer tumor cells displaying high expression of miR-125b undergo reduced proliferation. Paradoxically, this same signaling process drives these altruistic tumor cells to release substances, proteins known as IGFBP2 and CCL28, that promote greater tolerance to chemotherapy throughout the tumor.

“Removing these altruistic tumor cells may be a potential treatment strategy. However, we may need to consider the persistence of these cells. We found that, despite self-sacrifice, altruistic tumor cells can regenerate from non-altruistic ones and remain within the tumor population with a low but constant frequency,” added Dr. Muhammad Sufyan Bin Masroni, first author of the study and researcher in the Department of Pathology at NUS Medicine.

The research group also involved collaborators from other departments of NUS Medicine; the NUS Faculty of Science; National University Hospital (NUH); Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU); Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences (SICS) and Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR); MiRX; CellSievo; Raffles Hospital; Tucker doctor; and Pennsylvania State University, United States.

Associate Professor Mikael Hartman, Chief and Senior Consultant, Division of General Surgery (Breast Surgery), Department of Surgery, NUH, and co-author of the study, said: “This research study provides important insights into the complex biology of breast cancer , offering a promising avenue for better understanding its behavioral aspects, prognosis and potential treatment targets.”

Through the study, the team demonstrated complex interactions between tumor cells, which resemble the social bonds observed in microorganisms and animals, such as bees and ants. The team also demonstrated that some tumor pathways, currently recognized as separate mechanisms that suppress or grow tumors, can occur as simultaneous events within altruistic tumor cells, regulating the delicate balance of cooperative social behavior within the tumor.

Beyond breast cancer treatment, the fundamental mechanism of such altruistic behavior has broader implications for understanding the interaction between social organisms in other diseases, such as those caused by bacteria or viruses.