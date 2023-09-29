With Mara Venier in the role of godmother, the “Breast Cancer Campaign” kicks off in Italy on October 1st, the international campaign against breast cancer created over thirty years ago by The Estée Lauder Companies. For the occasion, the Airc Foundation, the official partner of the campaign, brings together researchers, patients and supporters to face the greatest challenge together: finding safe and effective treatments for women affected by the most aggressive forms. Thinking about this goal that has not yet been fully achieved, Airc’s pink ribbon is incomplete, different from the others. In October, hundreds of monuments and municipal buildings will be lit up in pink, thanks to the collaboration with Anci, the National Association of Italian Municipalities.

Progress in research for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer – claims Airc – has brought survival 5 years after diagnosis to around 88%. There remains 12% which may seem little, but in reality it is still too much, because it is the most common cancer among women: every year in Italy alone 55,700 get sick and over 12,000 die due to the most difficult to treat forms. Among these are in particular triple negative breast cancer, which strikes even at a young age, and all breast cancers when metastases appear. Against these enemies, the Airc Foundation, in 2023 alone, allocated over 14.5 million euros to 139 research projects on breast cancer, underway in the laboratories of institutes, hospitals and universities throughout Italy.

The researcher’s embrace of his patient image symbolizes closeness to women

“In recent years, research has experienced a revolution”, underlines Emilio Bria, researcher and doctor at the Gemelli Irccs University Hospital in Rome and member of the Technical Scientific Committee of the Airc Foundation, telling the story of one of his patients. “In 2005 Emanuela underwent an experimental therapy which then became clinical practice: it is the demonstration of how research can become a cure for all patients. In recent years, new treatments have been born, new perspectives and the possibility of combining innovative molecular drugs with old chemotherapy treatments. Today the challenge is to increasingly anticipate diagnoses – he comments – and find targeted treatments for the most aggressive forms”. The image chosen for the Nastro Rosa Airc campaign summarizes in a gesture the message of closeness to all women who have received a diagnosis of breast cancer: the hug of the researcher Emilio Bria to his patient Emanuela.