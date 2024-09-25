Breast cancer: Swiss study highlights presence of nearly 200 risky substances in most common food contact packaging

You should be careful when you go shopping, especially if you are a woman. A study conducted by researchers at Food Packaging Forum (Fpf), a non-profit organization based in Zurich (Switzerland), has found as many as 200 substances that pose a risk to the health of consumers in food packaging made of plastic, paper or cardboard. breast cancerExposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds would be “widespread” despite “existing regulation.”

Scientists examined a series of direct food contact packaging in highly regulated markets such as the EU and the USA. The data were compared with the list of potential substances at risk for the breast cancer drawn up by Silent Spring Institute.

The analysis highlighted 189 substances at risk, including 143 in plastic and 89 in paper or cardboard. Evidence of exposure was therefore found in 76 subjects suspected of suffering from breast cancer and 80% would be caused by plastics.

“This study is important – he declares Jane Muncke, Managing Director of the Food Packaging Forum and co-author of the research – because it demonstrates a huge opportunity to prevent human exposure to chemicals that cause breast cancer. The potential for cancer prevention through reduction of chemicals at risk in everyday life is underexplored and deserves much more attention.”