from Vera Martinella

it is the most aggressive form of breast cancer and not all patients respond equally to treatment. A study has tested an innovative technology that allows to collect a lot of useful information to choose the treatment

Knowing the DNA mutations present in a patient’s neoplasm, the molecular characteristics of a single tumor, is increasingly fundamental to orient therapeutic choices and to opt, among the many options available, for the one most suitable for the individual person. in this sense go many of the innovations presented during the annual US congress dedicated to breast cancer, the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, which also illustrated an Italian research that takes a step forward to establish the best care for women with a particularly aggressive of breast cancer, the so-called triple-negative one.

The most aggressive triple negative form With 55 thousand new cases diagnosed in 2020 and 37 thousand Italians living with a metastatic neoplasm, breast cancer is the most widespread not only among females, but among the entire population. Despite the many advances made (fortunately 87% of patients live 5 years after diagnosis) remains the first cause of death from cancer among Italians. Triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for 15% of breast cancers and is most frequently diagnosed in young women (before the age of 40), is one of the most difficult forms to combat because it is biologically more aggressive than other tumor subtypes. In fact, the triple-negative term indicates the absence of all three markers that somehow “guide” the treatment in other forms of cancer that instead have well-defined receptors – he explains Giampaolo Bianchini, Head of Breast Oncology of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. In this case, however, the neoplastic cells do not have either the receptor for estrogen or for progesterone, that is, those receptors that lead to the definition of a “hormone-dependent” tumor and make it possible to focus on anti-hormonal therapy .

Which patients may benefit from immunotherapy Recent studies have shown that immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy can bring important benefits to metastatic patients. Or to those who are most at risk of experiencing a relapse and who are not immediately operable at the time of diagnosis: for them a neoadjuvant therapy (administered just before surgery) capable of making this tumor surgically attackable and can improve survival . The effectiveness of immunotherapy in the treatment of triple negative breast cancer it varies greatly from patient to patient, but at the moment there are no useful markers to define who can benefit most from it, particularly in early disease – explains Bianchini -. To understand if the neoplasm of a single patient is more or less susceptible to treatment with immunotherapics in our study we used a very sophisticated technique: the so-called “Imaging Mass Cytometry” which allows us to analyze a sample of tumor tissue and the microenvironment that surrounds at the single cell level. Characterizing in an extremely precise way the type of cells that make up the tissue (for example which proteins are expressing and in what quantity), the technique allows to study the position of the cells at the same time. This allowed researchers to identify some characteristics that predict the greater efficacy of immunotherapy. The trial was coordinated by the San Raffaele of Milan and the Michelangelo Foundation, in collaboration with other prestigious research groups such as the CRUK Cambridge Institute and significantly supported by the AIRC Foundation.

I study According to the results of the experiment presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium and concerning the biopsies of 243 women with triple negative breast cancer, using the Imaging Mass Cytometry, a very sophisticated technology of the latest generation, it is possible to analyze over 40 tumor markers present in a single tissue and obtain the necessary information to understand which patients could benefit from the use of so-called immune checkpoint inhibitors. The battle between cancer cells and the immune system is very complex – concludes Bianchini, who presented the study at the American Congress -: the ability of the tumor to inhibit the action of lymphocytes (and on the other hand our ability to reactivate this action through drugs) changes a lot from case to case and depends not only on the molecules that the tumor expresses but on the way in which the tumor mass is formed, that is, on the geometry of the tumor. The new technologies of sequencing and analysis at the single cell level allow for the first time to reconstruct an accurate map of the neoplasm and the microenvironment in which it thrives. This is information with an extraordinary predictive capacity on the evolution of the disease and on the effectiveness of therapies, very complex information that we are only learning to read now. The data we obtained helps to show that precision medicine, able to predict the efficacy of a therapy before it is administered, possible. But much work remains to be done to make these findings usable in clinical practice because these sophisticated experimental analyzes require high specialization and high costs for the technology.