The major news coming from the most important American congress on the various trials for patients with this neoplasm and with aggressive forms

From the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), the most important international congress on breast cancer that has just ended in the United States, important news and decisive confirmations arrive for women with this neoplasm, advanced or metastatic, both in early stages.

The point in Italy Numerous studies presented at the conference in Texas have in fact highlighted the progress achieved with various experimental drugs in different subtypes of cancer. Although breast cancer is among those with the best survival rates, so much so that nine out of ten women in Italy they are alive five years after diagnosis, new effective treatment strategies are needed – underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Medical Oncology Association (Aiom) -. In fact, this neoplasm remains the most widespread among women in our country (there are 55,000 new cases per year) and especially against the more aggressive forms and those that have reached a metastatic stage, we need innovative strategies to lengthen the life of the patients or to increase the number of recoveries.

Two new treatments after hormone therapy The results of the SERENA-2 and CAPItello-291 studies indicate that two new molecules, capivasertib and camizestrant improve survival progression free in patients with hormone-experienced metastatic breast cancer. In practice, the results of the trials show that the use of these drugs in women who already have advanced stage cancer reduces the risk of the disease progressing and you can keep it under control for a longer period. Approximately 70% of all breast cancers consist of the hormone receptor positive subtype (HR+) and with low HER2 protein expression (HER2-low) or HER2 negative — explains Cinieri, director of the Medical Oncology and Breast Unit of the hospital Perrino of Brindisi. Hormonal therapies are routinely used to treat hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. However, these patients do develop often resistance to hormonal therapies currently available for advanced disease and are experiencing disease progression. Hence the urgent need for new treatments. Capivasertib and camizestrant have the potential to address this strong clinical need.

The CAPItello-291 trial In the phase three study (the last one planned before a new medicine is approved) CAPItello-291, capivasertib (a selective AKT inhibitor) in combination with fulvestrant (a type of hormone therapy) resulted in a clinically relevant and statistically significant improvement significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to placebo plus fulvestrant in patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-low or HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who developed a disease recurrence or progression during or after endocrine therapy (with or without CDK4/6 inhibitor). The results show how capivasertib in combination with fulvestrant reduces the risk of disease progression or death by 40%. and, in a subgroup of women with specific genetic alterations (PI3K, AKT or PTEN), the danger decreased by up to 50%. PI3K, AKT, PTEN alterations are common in breast cancer, they affect about half of the patients with HR-positive and HER2-negative metastatic disease – says Alberto Zambelli, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology at Humanitas University in Milan -. Data from this 708-patient trial demonstrate that capivasertib represents an important new treatment option with the potential to change current clinical practice in the treatment of this type of cancer. In particular, this new drug has been shown to delay disease progression in patients who had already failed a previous therapy (that of the combination anti-estrogen plus CDK4/6 inhibitors). The most common adverse events, occurring in 20% or more of patients, were diarrhea (72.4%), nausea (34.6%), rash (38%), fatigue, and vomiting (20%).

The SERENA-2 trial SERENA-2 was a phase two study, which enrolled 240 postmenopausal patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine therapy: camizestrant (a potent SERD, or selective estrogen receptor degraders, next generation) significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 42% (at a dosage of 75 milligrams) versus fulvestrant, the current standard of care as SERD. These data constitute an important step towards a potential new hormone therapy for patients with advanced estrogen receptor-dependent disease – explains Giampaolo Bianchini, head of the Breast Unit at the Department of Oncology of the IRCSS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. According to the results of the study SERENA-2 camizestrant proved almost a doubling of the median progression-free survival compared to the currently available drug that belongs to the same class of SERD. Camizestrant, moreover, was well tolerated and showed similar efficacy at both doses tested (75 and 150 milligrams).

The trial monarchE The updated data from the phase three monarchE study were also illustrated at the SABCS congress, simultaneously published in the scientific journal The Lancet Oncology and indicate that the addition of targeted therapy (abemaciclib) to standard hormonal care after surgery decreases the likelihood of relapse and metastasis in patients diagnosed in the early stages, but with a dangerous neoplasm. The numbers that emerge from monarchE are of extreme clinical relevance both for the extent of the benefit induced by abemaciclib and because this benefit concerns patients with cancer which, although in its initial stages, is at a higher risk of recurrence after surgery, he comments Lucia Del Mastro, Professor of Oncology at the University of Genoa and director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital. The trial involved 5,637 women and men with breast cancer with hormone-sensitive breast cancer: hormone receptor-positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor-negative (HER2-), lymph node-positive, and with a high risk of recurrence. The updated results are from an analysis reflecting a mean observation period of 3.5 years in which all patients completed or discontinued the scheduled two-year treatment period with abemaciclib. The outcomes illustrated at the Texan symposium indicate that the risk of developing invasive disease resulted reduced by 33.6%; the four-year invasive disease-free survival rate was 85.8% for patients treated with abemaciclib plus hormone therapy compared to 79.4% for those who received hormone therapy alone. The addition of abemaciclib in the adjuvant (ie after the operation) has also reduced the risk of developing metastatic disease by 34.1%. The four-year distant disease-free survival rate with abemaciclib was 88.4% versus 82.5% for those who have followed only endocrine therapy. Let's see the molecule's efficacy and safety profile confirmed – adds Valentina Guarneri, full professor of Medical Oncology, Director of the Complex Operative Unit of Oncology 2, Istituto Oncologico Veneto IRCCS -. The continued strengthening of abemaciclib's adjuvant benefit at four years further underscores the potential importance of these data for women and men with this type of early breast cancer.

The DESTINY-Breast03 trial Today, in Italy, more than 834,000 women live after being diagnosed with breast cancer: some are cured, others are being treated, about 37,000 live with a metastatic form. For the latter, the results contained in theupdated analysis of DESTINY-Breast03, published at the same time as the congress in The Lancet. We have conducted many studies to try to better understand the evolution of the disease, the reasons underlying the danger of recurrence and metastasis even 15 or 20 years after the first breast cancer, the characteristics of the various subtypes of cancer, with the objective of calibrating the treatment for each woman in the best possible way to obtain the maximum possible result with the least toxicity – concludes Giuseppe Curigliano, professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan and director of the Development Division of New Drugs for Innovative Therapies at the European Institute of Oncology of Milan -. Patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have received prior therapies experience disease progression in less than a year in the majority of cases. Precisely in light of this remarkable and consistent benefit was found in patients who received trastuzumab deruxtecan in DESTINY-Breast03, a study that included 524 patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. Trastuzumab deruxtecan significantly reduced the risk of death compared with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), another HER2 antibody conjugate and previous standard of care. This benefit has also been observed in women with brain metastases. Not only. The superiority of trastuzumab deruxtecan also emerged in terms of objective responses and disease control.