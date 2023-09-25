Of Vera Martinella

Confirmation from research on patients with advanced breast cancer: oral chemo seems to offer longer control of the disease compared to the standard weekly intravenous treatment in hospital. And hair loss is avoided

Chemotherapy drugs to take in pills at home, at low doses, even every day instead of traditional intravenous “cycles” in hospital, with higher doses that are often difficult for patients to tolerate. There metronomic chemotherapy it is an innovative strategy that wins consensus at an international level and finds new confirmations in one Italian study (Meteora-II) recently published in the scientific journal Jama Oncology, coordinated by the European Institute of Oncology of Milan under the aegis of the International Breast Cancer Study Group. The most relevant research and on larger numbers of patients have evaluated metronomics in advanced stage breast cancer (that evaluated by the Meteora-II trial), but its effectiveness has also been demonstrated in some forms of cancer, always metastatic, at lung and gastrointestinal tract, in lymphomas and in some pediatric neoplasms.

The new study METEORA-II is one phase two trial on a few patients (phase two is the one in which the safety and effectiveness of a new medicine are tested) and the objective isTo compare the results obtained with traditional and metronomic administration in women with metastatic breast cancer of the “luminal” type (which represents 70% of all breast tumors), with a positive hormone receptor.



For the study, which lasted from September 2017 to January 2021, 140 patients with ER+/ERB2 metastatic breast cancer were recruited, coming from 15 Italian oncology centers, already subjected to a cycle of chemotherapy or two cycles of endocrine therapy (hormone therapy). The patients were then divided into two groups: one followed him VEX metronomic scheme (vinorelbine, cyclophosphamide and capecitabine) and the other took the traditional chemotherapy with intravenous paclitaxel in hospital. «The therapy with the VEX scheme has proven superior to standard chemotherapy in terms of efficacy and some side effects – explains Elisabetta Munzone, oncologist of the Ieo Medical Senology Division and first author of the work -. Metronomics offers better control of the disease because it slows down the progression time by approximately 4 months and reduces the risk of having to interrupt therapy due to side effects, with an advantage in terms of time of 3 and a half months."

The advantages At 12 months, the percentage of patients continuing to benefit from treatment was 34.3% in the metronomic group and 8.6% in the other group. Progression-free survival was also significantly longer (11.1 and 6.9 months, respectively). Another important advantage is, in the face of lower and better tolerated toxicity, the possibility of being able to achieve the cure for a longer period of time.«However, the benefit is above all for the woman's quality of life: patients not only do not lose their hair, but they are not forced to go to hospital once a month to receive a high dose of drugs, concentrated only during the infusion time, which unfortunately can cause significant adverse effects. There are also toxicities with metronomic administration, obviously – adds Munzone -. For example, haematological ones are more frequent, but the big difference is that they can be managed with personalisation, adapting the times and ways of taking the therapy to the individual characteristics of each patient and their personal response to the drugs. It is therefore essential that patients take metronomic therapy in specialized oncology centers, oriented towards precision medicine."

A strategy that is gaining ground There metronomic therapy takes its name from the metronome which in music helps to "mark the rhythm": sThey follow different times for taking the drugs, to obtain prolonged benefits and less toxicity. This strategy, which is gaining ground in Italy and abroad, is already used in numerous centers spread across the national territory. «We started studying metronomic therapy at the Ieo Institute about 25 years ago on the basis of some preclinical evidence which highlighted how the times and methods of administration played an important role in chemotherapy treatments – concludes Marco Colleoni, director of Ieo Medical Senology and Co-Chair of the Scientific Committee of the International Breast Cancer Study Group, IBCSG -. The preliminary results of the trial were anticipated at the last congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology in Paris, last September 2022, and those published now confirm the value of metronomic administration in a comparison of efficacy with traditional administration".