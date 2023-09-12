“New therapies can save lives. However, the possibility of being able to access these new treatments is also fundamental and it is not easy for everyone, in fact there are profound differences from region to region”. Thus Anna Maria Mancuso, president of Salute Donna Onlus, on the sidelines of the press conference with which Astrazeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced the reimbursement, granted by Aifa, for trastuzumab deruxtecan, a drug-conjugated monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2 metastatic breast cancer positive