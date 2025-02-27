The last report of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology estimated that this year, More than 37,600 breast cancers will be diagnosed in our country. The figure continues with the growing trend that, the organization explains, has been showing the incidence of this tumor in Spanish women.

At the same time, however, we see that mortality from this type of cancers, fortunately, It has been decades by decades. They may seem a priori paradoxical phenomena, but as it has explained to 20 minutes Estíbaliz García, responsible for the prevention of the Spanish Association against Cancer, there is a conductive thread between them.

“We are detecting the cases much sooner”

“Breast cancer is the most common in the female population and we find that every year the number of cases is increasing,” acknowledges this expert. “At least, the cases detectedand the nuance is important. Not only that, but we also see that cases at increasingly early ages are detected. “

“There are unidentified factors behind this growth,” he continues, “but the fact that more and more could be detected. Active cancer search and of early detection tests. “

“Without going any further, in the Community of Madrid last year the adhesion increased to these early detection tests by 15%. 230,000 women were performed screening tests. They are techniques such as mammographydestined for women between 50 and 69 who have no background or any symptoms. “

“That is,” he adds, “the number of cases detected in very, very early phases is increasing. For these women, Survival is much greaterthe aggressiveness of the treatments will be less and the emotional and physical impact of cancer will be less. “

“The fact that more and more cases are detected could give an erroneous image, because what is there is a greater scope of the active search for cancer”

Garcia also remembers that there are a number of Population factors which are determinants for the increase in diagnoses. “The Spanish population is increasingly lives. Life expectancy is greater. And the population increases in the 50 -year -old strip, which is when most cases are presented.”

“We have a low perception of alcohol risk”

Even so, the expert insists that there are also certain modifiable factors on which to pay our attention to prevent as much as possible the risk of breast cancer. In fact, several of them could affect increasing groups of our demography, potentially contributing to an increase in cases.

“There is elements of lifestyle “, He says, “instead of helping to reduce the risk they act by facilitating the disease. We talk about things like tobacco, which increases complications and risk in demographies such as younger women or premenopausal women.”





“It also happens with alcohol”continue. “We have very assimilated the association of tobacco with cancer in the population, but the same does not happen with the relationship between alcohol and breast cancer.”

“Our society is alcohol producer and has a very low risk perception. We have evidence that alcohol increases estrogen production that favor the growth and development of tumor cells. ”

“A healthy eating would reduce cases by 30%”

On the other hand, Garcia explains that the increase in the type of cancer is also interrelated with the advance of other diseasessuch as obesity, and with the same risk factors that drive them: to a large extent, food and physical activity.

“A healthy diet would reduce the diagnoses in almost a third”

“With healthy eating we could reduce the diagnoses by up to 30%,” he says. “We also find studies that say that a High consumption of sugary drinks Increases the probability of developing breast cancer. “

“Body weight is a very important factor”he points out. “Specifically, the accumulation of visceral fat. This effect is more pronounced in postmenopausal women: those who are overweight have between 30 and 40% more risk of developing breast cancer.”

“At the same time, for every five kilos above our healthy weight Mortality increases by 13%”apostille. “That is why the WHO recommendation around exercise is so important: it not only helps us maintain a healthy weight, but fights sedentary life, which increases risk by up to 71%.”

More cases, but less lethal

A key issue is the fact that the increase in diagnoses is not accompanied by a parallel growth in deaths Due to breast cancer: “Indeed,” Garcia agrees, “less and fewer women due to breast cancer die.”





“There are two determinants of the lethality of breast cancer,” he develops. “First, The type of diagnosis. Metastatic cancers, which are those of worse prognosis, are still between 5 and 6% of all detected. Then there are treatments, which are increasingly specific and individualized. “

“Thus, the survival of breast cancer, which Today is around 98% In the early phases, it grows by three factors, “he adds.” On the one hand, the investigation, to which more and more funds are allocated. On the other, there are early detection tests, which are increasingly sensitive and reach more women. Finally, there are advances in information for prevention, awareness in healthy habits that help reduce the risk of cancer. “

“Now we don’t treat cancer, but every woman”

In the coming years, it is expected that this trend of breast cancer to get less and less lethal It is maintained, thanks to the great efforts that are being carried out at the social level and within the scientific community.

“The advances that are going through this line [la medicina personalizada] They are very hopeful. “

For example, this expert highlights the initiatives that seek to avoid recurrence in the Her2 breast canceran aggressive way that affects around 1 in 5 patients; or in identifying detection methods through blood that allow intervening before and avoiding relapses.

Also, García says, “other measures are being studied that They go beyond what pharmacological approach issurgeries or chemotherapy or hormone therapy treatments. We talk about complementary approaches that give good results; For example, physical exercise improves the response to treatments by reducing side effects and increasing the quality of life. “

However, the fundamental change that underlines and promises to greatly improve breast cancer survival in the coming years is a paradigm shift in the way we address these tumors. “Before the approach was more limited: we have these options and apply them,” he says. “Now we don’t treat cancer: We treat every woman who has cancerwith its type of cells, their mutations, your cellular response, your metabolic response … “.





“The advances are going through that line with very hopeful results,” he concludes. “The figures we are seeing demonstrate that breast cancer detected early It can have a very high survival index. What we have to continue working is in cancers such as triple negative or metastatic, which are much more aggressive and still have a worse prognosis. “

