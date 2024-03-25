Research conducted by Suresh Alahari on breast cancerPh.D., professor of biochemistry in the school of medicine and graduate studies at LSU Health New Orleans, suggests that a combination of drugs already approved by the FDA for other cancers could be effective in treating chemoresistant triple-negative breast cancer tumors.

The results were published on Molecular Cancer.

Breast cancer: new therapeutic approaches needed

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) tumors lack estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). A subtype accounting for 12-55% of triple-negative breast cancers has androgen receptors (ARs).

Because androgen receptors stimulate tumor cell progression in estrogen receptor-negative breast cancers, they have become a target of triple-negative breast cancer therapy.

Furthermore, as a substantial number of patients with triple-negative breast cancer develop resistance to paclitaxel, the FDA-approved chemotherapeutic agent for triple-negative breast cancer, new therapeutic approaches are needed.

Working in a mouse model and tissue from triple-negative breast cancer patients, the research team examined 133 FDA-approved drugs that have a therapeutic effect against androgen receptor cells.

Inhibit breast cancer cells

Researchers have found that ceritinib, an FDA-approved drug for lung cancer, effectively inhibits the growth of androgen receptor triple-negative breast cancer cells.

To improve response, they also selected enzalutamide, an androgen receptor antagonist approved by the FDA for the treatment of prostate cancer.

“We designed a novel combinatorial strategy comprising enzalutamide and ceritinib to treat AR+ TNBC tumors through dual blockade of androgen-dependent and androgen-independent AR signaling pathways,” notes Dr. Alahari.

The investigators found that the combination of ceritinib and enzalutamide showed a strong inhibitory effect on the growth of AR+ TNBC cells. They also tested a combination of paclitaxel and ceritinib.

“The combination of paclitaxel and ceritinib showed dramatic inhibition of tumor growth compared to either drug alone,” adds Alahari. “All agents used in our study are FDA approved and therefore the proposed combination therapy will likely be useful in the clinic.”

Breast cancer statistics in Italy

In Italy, the Ministry of Health stated: “The report “Cancer numbers in Italy 2023” confirms that breast cancer is the most frequent female cancer, representing 30.0% of all cancers in women. and it is estimated that 55,900 new breast cancers will be diagnosed in Italy in 2023.”

“In the coming decades, it is estimated that the absolute annual number of new oncological diagnoses in Italy will increase, on average, by 1.3% per year in men and by 0.6% per year in women. For breast cancer the increase is estimated at +0.2% per year”.

“Since the end of the nineties, there has been a continuous trend towards a decrease in mortality from breast cancer (-0.8%/year), attributable to a greater diffusion of early diagnosis programs (therefore diagnostic anticipation) and also to therapeutic progress ”.

“The breast is made up of fat, connective tissue and a series of glandular structures (lobules) organized into so-called lobes, responsible for the production of milk which is excreted through thin channels called mammary ducts”.

“There are different types of breast cancer, which can develop in different parts of the breast. A first important distinction can be made between non-invasive and invasive forms.

Noninvasive forms, also called carcinoma in situ, develop in the ducts and do not expand outside the breast. This form rarely gives rise to nodules that are palpable to the touch and is more often identified through mammography. The most common form of carcinoma in situ is ductal carcinoma in situ.

Invasive breast cancer has the ability to spread outside the breast. The most common form is infiltrating ductal carcinoma, which accounts for approximately 3/4 of all cases of breast cancer.”