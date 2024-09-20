“A patient with metastatic cancer can return to work and enjoys a package of rights that are inspired by the need to protect health conditions, allow participation in working life and the exercise of one’s professionalism”. Domenico Tambasco, a labor lawyer, explains the rights of people who, thanks to new oncological therapies, can return to work even if they are being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Further information on the topic is available on the website ‘E’ tempo di Vita’, a project promoted by Novartis to support all women with advanced breast cancer.