Two recent studies have identified a possible treatment for several types of blood cancer using a drug currently in clinical trials for breast cancer.

The studies, led by researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (USA) and performed in patient samples and animal models, showed that inhibiting a protein called RSK1 reduces inflammation and stops the progression of myeloproliferative neoplasms and an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

This approach uses an RSK1 inhibitor, currently in clinical trials against breast cancer, which could accelerate its use as a treatment for these blood cancers.

The studies are published in ‘Nature Communications‘ and ‘Blood Cancer Journal‘.









Myeloproliferative neoplasms are blood cancers that can develop slowly over years. Although doctors can control the symptoms, there are no effective therapies to cure the disease or prevent its progression. These patients are at high risk of developing secondary AML, an aggressive form of leukemia with no effective treatment options.

“Patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms can live for decades with the disease, but are at increased risk of developing secondary AML, which has a poor prognosis,” explains S.tephen T. Ohlead author and co-director of the Division of Hematology at WashU Medicine. The drug says “could stop progression to AML or even eliminate the disease and bring patients into remission.

Studies show that the RSK1 inhibitor PMD-026 reduced bone fibrosis and eliminated up to 96% of cancer in mice with chronic myeloproliferative enoplasias within four weeks, in addition to preventing progression to secondary AML. It could also overcome resistance in the FLT3-ITD AML subtype by blocking a different pathway.

This oral drug, in clinical trials against breast cancer, has been shown to be well tolerated and acts on all RSK variants.