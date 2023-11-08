Researchers from the Center for Genomic Regulation and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology have demonstrated that the simultaneous inhibition of two different proteins may represent a new strategy to address the breast cancer triple negative, the most aggressive and drug-resistant form of breast cancer.

The results of research were published in the magazine EMBO Molecular Medicine.

Breast cancer: here’s how the new therapy works

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer and the fourth most common cause of cancer-related death in women, with more than two million cases worldwide and 685,000 deaths in 2020.

About one in seven (15%) of these cases are a highly aggressive form of the disease known as triple-negative breast cancer. The prognosis for triple-negative breast cancer is poor. The disease is highly resistant to existing treatments because its cells lack the receptors targeted by breast cancer drugs.

The LOXL2 enzyme was recently shown to drive the growth of triple-negative breast cancer. A team led by Dr. Sara Sdelci of the Genomic Regulation Center and Dr. Sandra Peiró, together with researchers from the Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer Translational Research Group of the Vall d’Hebron Oncology Institute, carried out various analyzes to evaluate the suitability of the enzyme as a biomarker capable of predicting treatment outcome.

The researchers found that LOXL2 expression could only predict the outcomes of drugs that target the BRD4 protein, a known cancer trigger. Driven by the interest of their findings, the researchers carried out additional experiments to evaluate whether LOXL2 and BRD4 might work together to help triple-negative breast cancer cells grow.

Various laboratory experimental techniques have demonstrated that LOXL2 interacts with a version of BRD4 within the nucleus. Researchers have shown that this interaction changes the expression of genes and ultimately helps triple-negative breast cancer cells grow. Simultaneous inhibition of both proteins disrupted these interactions and helped slow cancer growth in cell cultures (in vitro) and in three separate mouse models (in vivo).

“Our in-depth investigation into how triple-negative breast cancer cells grow at the molecular level has revealed a new mechanism that can be exploited for therapeutic purposes. It’s exciting because a two-pronged strategy that targets both proteins could be combined with other treatments and transform triple-negative breast cancer from a disease with a very poor prognosis to a manageable disease,” says Dr. Laura Pascual Reguant , first author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Genomic Regulation in Barcelona.

The findings have important implications for an experimental class of drugs known as BET inhibitors, which have shown promise in the fight against triple-negative breast cancer. BET inhibitors work by impairing BRD4 function, but have failed to make it past the clinical trial stage because triple-negative breast cancer cells acquire resistance. The study authors believe that targeting both BRD4 and LOXL2 simultaneously could help overcome this resistance.

The next challenge will be finding how to safely and effectively target both proteins at the same time. One way is to combine existing inhibitors. Different versions of BRD4 are already targeted by BET inhibitors in 30 different clinical trials, five of which involve triple-negative breast cancer. LOXL2 inhibitors also exist, but their safety and effectiveness in treating cancer has not been explored. The combination of both inhibitors has not been tested.

“More work needs to be done before our findings can benefit patients, but any progress in understanding the mechanisms of this highly aggressive disease is good news. As we continue to shed light on how triple-negative breast cancer grows, the health challenges it poses may be more treatable than we initially thought,” concludes Dr. Sdelci.

In Italy, according to the Ministry of Health: “The cancer numbers in Italy 2022 confirm that breast cancer is the most diagnosed neoplasm in women, in which approximately one malignant tumor out of every three (30%) is a breast tumor (The numbers of cancer in Italy 2020).

The 2022 report estimates around 55,700 new cancer diagnoses in women in Italy for the year 2022, with an increase of 0.5% compared to 2020.

Mortality for 2021 is estimated at 12,500 deaths. The net survival 5 years after diagnosis is estimated by the report to be 88%. The probability of living a further 4 years, conditional on having passed the first year after diagnosis, is indicated at 91%.

According to ISTAT data, in 2018 breast cancer represented, with 13,076 deaths, the leading cause of death from cancer in women.

Since the end of the nineties, a continuous trend towards a decrease in mortality from breast cancer has been observed (-0.8%/year), attributable to a greater diffusion of early diagnosis programs (therefore diagnostic anticipation) and also to therapeutic progress.

The breast is made up of fat, connective tissue and a series of glandular structures (lobules) organized into so-called lobes, responsible for the production of milk which is excreted through thin channels called mammary ducts”.