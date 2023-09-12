“The study evaluating the efficacy of trastuzumab deruxtecan was greeted with a standing ovation. The drug has in fact demonstrated far greater effectiveness than the treatment that until now had represented the standard of care.” This was stated by Lucia Del Mastro, professor and director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, on the sidelines of the press conference with which Astrazeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced the reimbursement, granted by Aifa, for trastuzumab deruxtecan, an antibody monoclonal drug-conjugate for the treatment of HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer.