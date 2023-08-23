Of Vera Martinella and Laura Cuppini

A study confirms that early diagnoses are on the rise. Breast cancer affects more and more young women and often aggressively

They increase cancer cases in young people: the trend, unfortunately well known to oncologists, is confirmed by a large international study published in the scientific journal Jama Network Open. Analyzing data from more than 560,000 people in the United States between 2010 and 2019, the authors observed that the incidence rates of early-onset cancers (in people under 50, especially women) have grown substantially. At the top of the “black list” gastrointestinal tumors affecting the entire tract, from the esophagus to the rectum.

Growing diagnosis According to the new study, in the decade 2010-2019 cancer diagnoses between the ages of 30 and 39 increased by 19.4%. Among people aged 20 to 29, the increase was 5.3%. Breast cancer is the most frequent among young people and often occurs in an advanced stage. In women under 40, the rate increased about 3 percent each year from 2000 to 2019, according to the American Cancer Society. Furthermore, while the breast cancer mortality rate in mature/older women has decreased, this has not been the case for younger women. However, the incidence of breast cancer in women under 40 remains low: in 2019 in the US there were around 25 cases for every 100,000 women, against 229 cases per 100,000 in the 40-64 age group and 462 cases in the 65-74 age group. Also in Italy breast cancer is the most frequent neoplasm in women: in 2022 there were 55,700 new diagnoses, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2020.

The mammography One of the open problems is that the breast cancer screening exam (mammography) is recommended — and free — only for certain age groups: in Italy for women aged between 50 and 69 (a mammogram every 2 years), even if some Regions have extended the tests on an experimental basis to a wider age range, between 45 and 74 years. In the United States, screening mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 to 74. Several studies have shown that they are not helpful in considering younger women as well the risk of false positives and exposure to small doses of radiation. Girls or young adults are rarely taught how to do this breast self-examination or when to get tested. Yet, according to experts, young women affected by breast cancer often experience greater emotional distress than older women, with strong repercussions on work and family. Some patients decide to freeze their eggs because cancer treatments may affect them fertility. Young women are also more likely to receive a diagnosis of aggressive and advanced breast cancer. And the risk of it happening again is greater. See also Sports on the beach, which ones to choose to 'save' knees and feet

The risk factors Why are cases of breast cancer on the rise among young women? There isn’t a single answer. Genetics, a known risk factor for breast cancer, does not appear to be behind this trend: Most women who develop breast cancer at a young age are not predisposed to it. According to several experts delay the first pregnancy (at the age of 35 or more) instead represents a risk factor, because the breast would accumulate a greater number of “abnormal” cells and the changes that occur during pregnancy could accelerate the transformation of these cells into cancer. Having «dense» breasts is another element to consideras well as early menstruation and late menopause, because the breasts are exposed to estrogen for longer. Lifestyle, diet, weight, alcohol consumption, and environmental exposures may also be risk factors. Finally, according to statistics, black women are more likely than white women to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age.

Bad habits So the proportion of those who fall ill before the age of 50 is constantly increasingwithout fully understanding the reasons. It is certain that at least 40% of cases could be prevented in a very simple way, just by following correct lifestyles, but it is equally certain, unfortunately, that bad habits are increasingly widespread. «According to the most recent estimates, one in three Italians will fall ill with cancer in the course of his life and cases in our country are on the rise – he confirms Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -: almost 400 thousand were registered in 2022 and the growth, considering that they are more frequent pathologies after the age of 65, appears mostly connected to the general aging of the population. Advancing age is a determining factor in the development of a neoplasm: with the passage of time, in fact, the effects of various carcinogenic factors accumulate and the body’s ability to repair the DNA mutations that favor the formation of a tumor is lost.

Italy, which tumors before the age of 50 What is happening in young people? «Over 90% of the new cases of cancer registered annually in our country, as in the rest of the world, concern citizens over 50 – he replies Matthew Lambertini, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Genoa —. However, recent studies are also highlighting us a progressive increase in tumors before this age, for reasons which are partly known and partly still to be studied. We know that a cause is certainly to be found in risk factors that have unfortunately become very common, even in children and teenagers: sedentary lifestyle, incorrect diet, overweight, obesity, smoking, alcohol abuse. Other reasons remain to be understood. For example a lot is being investigated about some polluting factorsalso environmental, and on food additives». Based on the data collected so far, environmental pollution (particularly atmospheric pollution), which includes various carcinogenic substances from human activities (vehicle traffic, industries, domestic heating) or from natural sources (ionizing radiation, ultraviolet rays), is responsible for the 5% of cancer cases. A share that it reaches 10% in the most polluted areas and that could prove to be even greater the more the conditions of the environment in which we live worsen. What are the most common cancers before the age of 50? «In Italian men those of the testicle, cutaneous melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (which are blood cancers), thyroid and colorectal. In women breast, thyroid, melanoma, colorectal and uterine-cervical cancer» says Cinieri. See also Eyes protected with the Mediterranean diet

What types of cancer increase However, it is not only these types of cancer that are growing. Research published in the scientific journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology by American researchers at Harvard Medical School analyzed the cancer registries of 44 countries and found a surge in cases of 14 types of cancer in the 20-49 age group. The increase affected cancers of the breast, colorectal, endometrium, esophagus, extrahepatic bile duct, gallbladder, head and neck, kidney, liver, spinal cord, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid. “The risk of developing them has grown generation after generation, especially since the 1990s, and the greatest incidence was recorded between 2000 and 2012 – explains Lambertini -. This is the so-called “cohort effect”: it means that those born in the 90s have a higher risk of developing early-onset cancer in their lifetime than those born in the 80sand so on backwards”. The study authors predict that the level of risk will continue to rise in subsequent generations. Considering then that a neoplasm usually takes many years to develop (during which it accumulates numerous genetic mutations which are the basis of those “errors” of the DNA from which cancer originates), the researchers underline that, to explain tumors in people in their 20s, 30s, or 40s, we need to keep our eyes on the possible risks from childhood.

The crucial role of food and microbiota Great attention goes, in particular, to what we put on the plate and on the balance: in the Harvard study, among the 14 early-onset cancers, 8 (colorectal, esophagus, extrahepatic bile duct, gallbladder, head and neck, liver, pancreas and stomach) they affect the digestive system. «In this sense, more studies are also needed on the relationship between intestinal microbiota and tumors – says Cinieri -. Intestinal bacteria perform various physiological functions and form a physical-chemical barrier that protects the intestinal epithelium from attack by toxic substances or other bacteria capable of causing various pathologies. From here the link between microbiota and some infectious, chronic inflammatory, autoimmune diseases and neoplasms. We already know, for example, that our bacterial flora, by interacting with host cells, can influence the formation of colorectal cancerthrough various mechanisms. See also Artificial intelligence protagonist at the 50th Sirm congress

Symptoms and tests before the age of 50 Lastly, what worries the experts is the fact that tumors in people under 50 are often more aggressive than in the elderly. Both for the biology of the cancer itself, and because it often happens that young people arrive late at diagnosis and therefore we have advanced stage neoplasms. It is no coincidence that the European Union recently recommended that screening begin at the age of 45. Although many Italian regions have already anticipated free checks for early diagnosis, still too many compatriots refuse the invitation to do mammography, Pap or HPV test, fecal occult blood test. «In addition to accepting the opportunity offered by our NHS and doing these life-saving examsanomalies should never be overlooked, at any age – underlines Cinieri -. Self-examination of the breasts and testicles, starting from the age of 20, is a precious first step, at no cost and simple. Girls should then speak to a breast specialist and start annual checkups starting at age 40 (or earlier, if familiar). For the cervix, the Pap smear it is already proposed starting from the age of 25 and at 30 we start with the HPV test. It is also recommended for children an annual visit to the urologist from 40 years old. Males and females should then see a dermatologist once a year and do not overlook obvious changes in moles.’ Blood in the urine or faeces, palpable masses anywhere on the body, swollen lymph nodes, fever or pain that doesn’t go away: there are many possible alarm bells, it all depends on the location of the tumor. «It is not possible to make a complete list, the rule is one – concludes Lambertini -: if you notice something strange, without panicking, talk to a doctorwithout wasting time which could be very valuable in the event of a cancer diagnosis.”