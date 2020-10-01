A radiologist at Tenon Hospital in Paris studies breast images on screens. (SOLENNE LE HEN / FRANCE-INFO / RADIO FRANCE)

The breast cancer prevention campaign, Pink October, starts Thursday October 1st. The number of breast cancer cases detected has doubled in 30 years. It still kills 12,000 a year. Despite free mammography screening for patients between 50 and 74 years old. It is the most common and deadly cancer in women in the world. But if it is detected early enough in the first five years, then the chance of survival is 90%.

To face this cancer and its many forms (at least 10) there is immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy … treatments heavy to bear for patients who need psychological, nutritional but also physical support, because playing sports helps prevent recurrence. In terms of prevention, doctors believe that risk factors are alcohol consumption, late pregnancies, breast biopsies, and also some genetic factors.

Despite these treatments, there are still dead ends, so the research continues. As recently as last month, researchers from Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research from Perth (Australia) published a study on a substance capable of destroying the most aggressive cancer cells, that of cancer called “triple negative”: a substance obtained from bee venom. They collected this venom from previously sleeping bees, which they then injected into mice with this form of breast cancer. And they could see that certain concentrations, it was very effective and very fast in eliminating cancer cells while preserving healthy cells. Thanks in particular to the melittin, the main component of venom. A component that researchers know how to synthesize: you don’t need to be stung by thousands of bees to have one.

We must now go to clinical trials before claiming victory. And be careful, this will not replace chemotherapy. But what researchers hope is that this substance, melittin, will make the usual treatments work better. By piercing the cancer cells, it will facilitate the penetration of the treatment whereas they fail in particular on the most aggressive cancers, those which affect the youngest patients.