The AIFA’s green light for the reimbursement of trastuzumab deruxtecan, the monoclonal antibody drug-conjugate studied for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and developed by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, was announced with the press conference “Breast cancer metastatic HER2 positive: trastuzumab deruxtecan is reimbursed in Italy, progression-free survival quadruples”, held at the National Press Room in via Cordusio in Milan.