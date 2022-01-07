Melissa Jiménez and Marc Bartra separate

After 8 years of relationship and 5 of marriage, the Catalan footballer and the journalist decided to put an end to their life together just a few weeks ago, at the beginning of December, after a long emotional crisis.

The media couple have three children in common: Gala, Abril and Max, six, three and one year old respectively.

According to the ‘Vanitatis’ website, each one would already be living in a different house, in Seville, where Bartra is part of the Betis squad, until June 30, 2023. Both would have made the decision jointly and amicably, thinking for the good of your children and to keep in touch. The environment of the couple has added that there have been no third parties.

It has been a complicated Christmas for the couple, who for now has not wanted to comment on the matter through the media or Social Networks.

Tamara Gorro and Ezequiel Garay. A time

After 12 years of relationship and two children in common, Tamara Gorro and Ezequiel Garay separate. The influencer She published a video on the networks to thank her still husband for the years they have been together and explain the reason why they have taken this complicated step.

Apparently the couple, who have been living in the same house for months without being a couple, are going to take time but do not want to divorce because they have the “hope of recovering and ending their lives together.”

A heartbreaking message where we have seen Tamara very excited and shedding more than one tear.

On June 24, 2012, the presenter and the former soccer player formalized their relationship in a beautiful meeting held in the Madrid town of Alcalá de Henares. Accompanied by friends and family, Garay and Gorro were getting married after two years of dating.

Babies coming

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez they await the arrival of twins with whom they will complete the large family that they have already formed since they met.

The couple announced on October 23 that they were expecting twins. Alana was born four years ago, the youngest of the clan, and since then the model has always said that she would want to be a mother again. A dream that is now a double reality.

Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi

The 34-year-old actress, who was intimately married to the PSG player, was the mother of ‘Amín’ on February 11, 2020, she is pregnant for the second time.

The actress proudly walked through ‘Paris Fashion Week’, the city to which she has recently moved with her partner, showing off a tummy and a smile.

The first-born of the couple next February will be two years old. While she looks radiant in the final stretch of pregnancy.

